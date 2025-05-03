Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khimki, Russia

apartments
618
618 properties total found
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$99,830
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$87,954
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$180,240
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$139,234
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$108,333
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$79,674
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 11/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$114,197
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$148,155
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$79,259
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 13/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$171,523
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$108,080
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 13/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$100,273
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 14/16
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of C…
$106,809
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$161,835
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of C…
$152,262
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$100,685
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 13/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$182,641
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$150,224
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$143,737
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$141,820
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 16/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$177,138
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$91,657
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$81,671
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 12/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$106,408
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$93,598
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the d…
$68,350
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$79,781
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$159,928
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 13/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$88,603
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 13/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort plus residential …
$145,276
Properties features in Khimki, Russia

