Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Razvilka
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Razvilka, Russia

apartments
158
158 properties total found
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$105,022
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$168,772
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$109,808
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/8
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$202,452
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$190,273
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 11/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$135,506
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$174,851
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$268,873
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 10/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$275,082
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$168,037
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$161,627
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$121,149
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$240,991
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$161,707
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/8
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. 25% discount on apartments only until the end of January…
$205,014
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 13/13
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$111,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$177,213
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$195,675
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$118,391
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$121,525
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$163,783
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$239,799
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$168,331
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$99,441
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$123,899
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
3 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Sale in the LCD "Roman". Ready-made 3-room a…
$200,724
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 15/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$231,583
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$170,540
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 6/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$269,362
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$204,157
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go