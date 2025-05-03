Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Russia

Central Federal District
19
Moscow
19
Vnukovo
3
Troitsk
3
20 properties total found
8 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
8 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 129-032, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Novoye Gorodi…
$6,072
per month
House 11 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
House 11 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the Agency database: 259-001, Kyiv highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$4,372
per month
9 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 345-021, Kaluga highway, 35 km from MKAD, Nikolskie Oz…
$4,809
per month
8 room house in Troitsk, Russia
8 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 162-010, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, k/p height (…
$5,829
per month
5 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 3
Property code in the Agency's database: 117-005, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Svetly cot…
$4,250
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
The object of the object in the agency database: 131-047, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Mos…
$3,643
per month
5 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 405-013, Kievskoye shosse, 21 km from MKAD, Grafskiy l…
$4,250
per month
8 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
8 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-029, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lesnoye Ozer…
$4,250
per month
8 room house in Troitsk, Russia
8 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 140-008, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki…
$4,372
per month
5 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Property code in the Agency's database: 184-001, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino …
$6,072
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 860 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 136-012, Kaluzhskoe highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$4,797
per month
9 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 653 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency database: 560-028, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Izumrudnaya Do…
$7,893
per month
6 room house in Troitsk, Russia
6 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Property code in the Agency's database: 151-060, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Eli k/p (F…
$1,943
per month
8 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
8 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency database: 475-002, Kievskoye shosse, 21 km from MKAD, Yubileyny co…
$2,429
per month
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 262-007, Kyiv highway, 21 km from Moscow Ring Road, …
$2,793
per month
8 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
8 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency database: 371-002, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. Mo…
$10,322
per month
2 room house in Veselovka, Russia
2 room house
Veselovka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
House 36 m2 overlooking the sea and vineyards Comfortable accommodation - 4 people • outdoor…
$109
per month
House 14 rooms in Vnukovo, Russia
House 14 rooms
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 14
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 404-015, Kievskoye shosse, 21 km from MKAD, Chistye Pr…
$9,715
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Property code in the Agency's database: 184-005, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino …
$7,286
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-053, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lesnoye Ozer…
$4,250
per month
Properties features in Russia

