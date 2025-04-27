Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kaliningrad
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Svetlogorsk
28
Zelenogradsk
14
Baltiysk
7
Pionersky
5
319 properties total found
House in Ladushkin, Russia
House
Ladushkin, Russia
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house from CLT panels with a terrace NZ-130 with a total area of 130 m2 …
$130,569
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxury penthouse with stunning views of the lake and underground Parking for 2 cars in Svetl…
$472,635
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer to consider for purchase in the modern residential complex comfort - the Seven clas…
$51,164
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/9
Hurry up to book an apartment in a new, modern residential complex, in the Central District …
$116,281
Leave a request
4 room house in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
4 room house
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Two full -fledged houses in the same territory, the total area of ​​198.4 sq.m., land plot 3…
$173,698
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 9/12
$220,715
Leave a request
Room 6 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Room 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE CITY CENTER! Ideal option for both your own living and investment - r…
$15,361
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slavsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Slavsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-bedroom apartment Slavske!!!! Two cozy rooms, a small kitchen, in the bathroom th…
$18,906
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Have a good time to buy a 3-bedroom apartment with a remont in the Central district on Mende…
$132,341
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 13/16
1K Apartment Komfort Class in the cement of the gopod. Autonomnoe heating. Ideal will be use…
$83,895
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/10
The residential complex Vienna Quarter consists of three monolithic buildings of the Comfort…
$130,635
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/9
It’s always good to live in a new house that has just been rented out. It's like a new life,…
$54,945
Leave a request
Townhouse in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
In order to appreciate our proposal -this house must be entered! The peculiarity of this hou…
$129,978
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/10
Excellent 1k apartment for sale in LCD and offer; Favorites and quoted; Accessibility of tra…
$73,363
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/16
New rented house. Autonomous heating. New repair from quality materials. Built -in kitchen f…
$122,888
Leave a request
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
LCD spring is for love! We offer the houses of premium quality in Kaliningrad, the village o…
$119,343
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
An exclusive proposal in the most popular and green area of ​​the city - Central, on Victory…
$120,525
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yantarny, Russia
3 room apartment
Yantarny, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
Selling 3k apartment in Yantarn, st. Sovetskaya d.38, k. 2A 2 - kitchen-living rooms, 2 - sl…
$154,624
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartment in Komplex Comfot - Classa Three Whales Odmannaya Kvartir high -quality gray gas k…
$58,963
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
On sale 1K apartment 49.1 square meters. m. with repair and autonomous heating! The highligh…
$99,790
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/12
A one -room apartment is sold in a new area of ​​the city, with autonomous heating, with a r…
$79,168
Leave a request
3 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
3 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
House Family Happiness in a modern cottage village Country is an ideal place where dreams of…
$118,162
Leave a request
3 room house in Rosino, Russia
3 room house
Rosino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house project with a modern design located on a site in the vil…
$99,847
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
3 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Rarely build new houses in Baltiysk, next to the sea. Now there is such an option. The city …
$97,956
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a new 1-k apartment with a cozy LCD Green Bay apartment 30.3KV.M is located on the 3…
$101,619
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Svetly, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetly, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/10
Complete the dream of a comfortable life in a unique apartment with a terrace and an excitin…
$124,661
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer for sale a townhouse of 5 blocks - sections on Luzhskaya Street, located in a quiet,…
$135,886
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/9
Excellent 2k apartment for sale in LCD "Suzdal 3" Transport accessibility Forest area around…
$90,394
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/10
$152,868
Leave a request

