Residential properties for sale in Vsevolozhsk, Russia

apartments
510
510 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 65.5 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a c…
$146,853
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 32.4 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a com…
$66,454
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 32.0 square meters. m on the 1st floor of a comfort cl…
$64,278
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 31.0 square meters. m on the 1st floor of a comfort cl…
$62,097
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.7 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a c…
$77,135
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale 3-room apartment, an area of 66.2 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a comfort c…
$151,187
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 62.6 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$118,210
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 34.3 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a com…
$59,470
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 27.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a comfort cl…
$63,911
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.7 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$67,089
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$85,518
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 26.8 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfor…
$68,633
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale 1-room apartment with an area of 33.1 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a comfo…
$81,863
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$63,745
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 54.1 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$110,635
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfor…
$57,800
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfort c…
$49,921
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.7 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfor…
$42,372
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 36.0 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$85,046
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 12/12
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 22.5 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a comf…
$44,372
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a co…
$75,032
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 35.9 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a …
$63,548
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 1-room apartment with an area of 36.9 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfo…
$86,334
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 26.8 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfo…
$52,325
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 sq. m. on the 12th floor of a comfort class h…
$50,192
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 39.5 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a …
$73,359
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 33.1 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a com…
$77,308
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 20.5 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfort cl…
$42,405
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.7 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfor…
$42,512
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$89,224
Properties features in Vsevolozhsk, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
