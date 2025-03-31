Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gatchina, Russia

houses
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$119,817
3 room house in Gatchina, Russia
3 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale plot of 6 hundred with a house with a total area of 128 square meters in ST "Baltie…
$47,807
3 room cottage in Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale in 2008 in Gatchina with a total area of 141.8 sq.m. on a plot of …
$191,707
