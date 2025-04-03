Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yantarny, Russia

2 room apartment in Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
A 2-room apartment is sold with a total area of ​​46.7 m2 in a gray vein. Design project as …
$39,584
1 room apartment in Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
I will sell a cozy one -room apartment near the sea. Near shops, stop. Cosmetic repair. Obje…
$56,127
2 room apartment in Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment by the sea in amber on the street. Balebin, 13a. The spacious apartment is located…
$152,429
1 room apartment in Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment by the sea in amber on the street. Balebin, 13a. The compact apartment is located …
$89,803
3 room apartment in Yantarnyy, Russia
3 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
Selling 3k apartment in Yantarn, st. Sovetskaya d.38, k. 2A 2 - kitchen-living rooms, 2 - sl…
$154,624
