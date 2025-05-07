Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a residential house built in 1963 on a land plot of 15 acres of IZHS. (without surv…
$15,951
2 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment in the village of Torosovo Volosovo district, located…
$36,811
2 room apartment in Seltso, Russia
2 room apartment
Seltso, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
From St. Petersburg Krasnoye Selo 40 km along Talinskoye highway for sale 2-bedroom apartmen…
$39,265
1 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Attention, price reduction. Offered for sale bright, warm one-room apartment in the village …
$31,289
3 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered for sale bright, warm 3-room apartment in the village of Torosovo Volosovo district …
$51,535
2 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
It is offered for sale a bright, warm 2-room apartment in Torosovo, Volosovo district, locat…
$38,651
