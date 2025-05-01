Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnodar Krai
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
14
21 property total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sirius, Russia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sirius, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 3
23 cottages in Sochi in a picturesque park on the Black Sea coast. Luxurious luxury cotta…
$4,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Chereshnya, Russia
3 bedroom house
Chereshnya, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Three cottages in modern classical style, located in an ecologically clean Adler districtHou…
$368,013
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/7
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 46 m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!P…
$202,407
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tuapsinsky District, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Tuapsinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/18
The residential complex has a cascading architecture. The buildings were erected according t…
$63,751
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
apartments « Apartments of the LCD actor Galaxi » are in Sochi. These apartments are located…
$644,960
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lermontovo, Russia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lermontovo, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Project from the developer for investment and personal use 8 I am a muddle -headed contro…
$144,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 16/17
I sell LCD Bosphorus   35 m kV with the repair and equipment   Near the school and eve…
$108,072
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/20
Comfortable, strong bright apartment for rent or permanent residence by a family of 2-3 peop…
$165,758
Leave a request
2 room house in Agoy, Russia
2 room house
Agoy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
$82,900
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio apartment of 30 m2 in the new residential complex "Azur Valley"-2. Black finish, high…
$58,058
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 16/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 32m2 with renovationPerfect for both comfortable …
$134,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Marine Garden Sochi Hotels & SPA 5* - a hotel complex with a unique architecture, an impress…
$157,615
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 13/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 30m2 with renovation, furniture and appliances!Pe…
$141,072
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/17
In the LCD of the business class, it is submitted, according to FZ-2214, they are required 1…
$122,472
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/10
I sell the apartment LCD Bocharov stream. In the very center of Sochi by the sea I sell one…
$164,430
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
Leave a request

Property types in Krasnodar Krai

apartments
houses

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go