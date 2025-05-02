Show property on map Show properties list
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a brick two-storey house with three rooms and all amenities in the house. The wal…
$43,902
3 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
I sell 3-room apartment with excellent repairs, in a sought-after area. Replaced all electr…
$52,033
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
$53,454
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
All furniture remains, normal condition of the apartment, m / pl windows. kitchen-living roo…
$34,539
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-story three-room house with a separate bathroom. Spacious living room kitchen w…
$43,902
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
$90,569
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration 100m2 three isolated rooms with a kitchen of 30m2 on a plot o…
$76,974
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a solid residential building with chic repairs and is fully furnished. A house with a…
$130,081
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Great well-groomed house with good repairs. They built for themselves, more than five years …
$128,125
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration, in a inhabited area. Urgent sale. The house has three rooms,…
$60,033
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in Sadovod a new built house 2020 on 2 acres of land, completely from brick and on …
$63,980
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in an excellent house 2010, ceilings 3.3m, large loggia, closed territory…
$39,024
1 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/10
In a brick house, with good repairs. In the apartment, when selling, there remains a built-…
$40,296
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is strong, brick, three separate rooms with repair and dressing room, central sewe…
$45,369
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building for sale with excellent repair and good layout. The house has a large 3…
$68,750
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer. The house has 4 rooms, a kitchen-dining…
$74,013
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale house, three floors : 1st floor.: large hall, kitchen, relaxation room, s / oz. 2nd …
$120,604
1 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
1 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
Urgent sale of a one-room hotel apartment, with repair. Partly furniture remains, the balcon…
$23,849
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is an excellent brick house from a proven developer with improved layout, for clean …
$80,620
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a residential building. The house is fresh, expensive to repair, 4 rooms, 2c / y.kitc…
$126,829
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building 65sq.m., 2018 built, the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom.…
$73,439
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The house on two floors was built in 2018, completely from brick by wall thickness of 1.5 br…
$125,203
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale Two-storey house at the price of a 1-story, well-maintained with repair in a sou…
$69,079
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, dressing room, living room, kitchen, heating. The house …
$150,406
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
House for clean decoration. Across the house there is a stretch ceiling, a warm floor, in th…
$97,039
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Brick in two bricks, two-story residential buildings built in 2002, reinforced concrete floo…
$62,500
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
The house was built on two floors on 3 acres of land. Layout of the first floor of the hall,…
$60,855
House in Verhnetemernickij, Russia
House
Verhnetemernickij, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
One-story house, for clean decoration, with all communications, on 4 acres in a new cottage …
$79,770
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a residential building. 1-et.: large kitchen-dining room, bedroom, s / oz. 2nd.: …
$87,829
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/9
Urgent. We are going to lower the price of t.to. counter purchase transaction. On sale 2-roo…
$50,081
