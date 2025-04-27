Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/19
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the city center 44 m including loggia. Bright, spacious and …
$112,853
Apartment in Novinki, Russia
Apartment
Novinki, Russia
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
A cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale! Convenient apartment in a quiet residential area, wi…
$58,247
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/9
The house in the courtyard, high, on the windows of the grilles, the vestibule of 2 sq-r-r, …
$91,195
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
I sell a two -room apartment in the Leninsky district. To the metro engine of the revolution…
$51,069
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 13/17
On sale is an excellent one -room quack with a Pemetom in the seventh residential complex.  …
$131,320
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/22
This is a fresh look at the micro -area of ​​the Meshcherskoye Lake. The house is surrounded…
$100,740
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in the Soviet district, in St. Rybak, Artelny passage. The house is in ready …
$54,717
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in a strong brick house: Apartment in residential condition r…
$46,615
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/17
An excellent bright apartment with repairs on Bogdanovich is offered for sale. Good layout. …
$91,195
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/2
I offer to your attention a room on the street of the hero of Chugunov 14a, in the Leninsky …
$23,103
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/9
On sale an apartment in the city center, to the Gorky metro station 14 minutes on foot, to t…
$103,354
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 15/25
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in a new house comfort class, LCD Cascade at the Automobile Pla…
$93,018
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale the house in the Avtozavodsky district of 75.5 sq.m. There are 5.7 acres on the land…
$66,876
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
To your attention is a direct sale of a luxury two-storey residential building with an area …
$368,013
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/19
I sell two bedroom apartment in the LCD "Seventh Sky", Euro repair, bright, warm. Two adult …
$177,167
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
Characteristics of the object: We offer for sale a 1-storey house in Nizhny Novgorod. Priok…
$69,308
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/7
A cozy and very spacious 3-room apartment in the very center of the city is sold. The total …
$306,414
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment on Proletarskaya Street in the Meshcherskoye Lake micr…
$99,788
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/6
Center for Nizhny Novgorod, near the Kremlin, pl. Minina and Pozharsky, restaurant Onegin. A…
$717,397
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale frame house (cottage) of timber in KP Novopokrovsky 100 m2. Price from 11,000,000 r…
$132,207
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Description In the Avtozavodsky district, a separate warm, cozy residential building of 138 …
$109,312
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/9
An advance is made. A spacious three -room apartment is produced in the upper part of the ci…
$91,195
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 17/19
Excellent layout, rooms on different sides, nearby public transport stop, shops. Net sale, 1…
$102,746
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
If you are considering buying a three-bedroom apartment on Snezhnaya Street, 19, then you wi…
$73,603
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/11
Discover the amazing world of comfort and style in LCD Liner. This modern residential comple…
$182,389
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy, bright 2-room apartment for sale in the Soviet district. The apartment was repaired, t…
$70,524
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 232 m²
Floor 5/12
6-room (park, in fact 2 full-fledged large trunks 232 m) 1-level apartment in the city cente…
$550,563
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 19 m²
Floor 4/5
A spacious room in a corridor -type dormitory, a repairs, a plastic window, a laminate, a st…
$20,671
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
I sell a cozy apartment in the center of the Avtozavodsk district, the apartment in good con…
$52,285
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/22
Species apartment on the 10th floor. The bathroom floor covering porcelain porcelain finishi…
$125,241
