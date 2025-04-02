Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saratov, Russia

apartments
18
houses
11
30 properties total found
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1k apartment in the heart of the city: Chapaeva / Ulyanovskaya. The apartment is lo…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale a very cozy 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
House for sale in the most popular and dynamically developing c. Ust-Kurdyum. The house is t…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 615 m²
Floor 2
Cozy, bright and comfortable house for sale in Engels (Coastal). Original and convenient des…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale a country house in the center of the most actively developing village of Ust-Kurdyu…
Price on request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
For sale a land plot of 28 acres in Gagarinsky district! Near the Latryk River, just 100 met…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
I will sell a part of my house in the city center. University of Economics district. In walk…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
For sale cottage in the elite village "Bereg". The cottage is located on the first line, whi…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Brick cottage for sale in the area with. Wharf and T/B Falcon. 4-level cottage 200 sq.m. (ba…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/9
A two-bedroom apartment is offered for sale. The apartment is bright, cozy. Cosmetic repairs…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 10/18
For sale 3-room apartment in the LCD Panorama on the banks of the Volga. The apartment is sp…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/26
Downtown! Full 3-room apartment with isolated rooms in the new house of the Ilyinsky-2 resid…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/9
We will sell a 3-room apartment in close proximity to the Embankment of Cosmonauts and the M…
Price on request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 133 m²
Become the owner of a residential building on Stolypin Avenue. Heating : gas boiler; Free pl…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 514 m²
Floor 1
One -story house with a basement is sold. Without repair. There is a household on the site. …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
4 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 4-room apartment in p. Jubilee. The apartment is located on the comfortable 5th flo…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was built in 20…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale. The total area of 41.2 sq.m., the area of rooms 15.3 + 10.3 sq…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
4 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 4-room apartment in p. Jubilee. The apartment is located on the comfortable 5th flo…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
A unique house is sold in Topolvka on the first line from the Volga. Doi is located in a clo…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 191 m²
Floor 3
For sale a magnificent country house in the village of Ust-Kurdyum. A great place for year-r…
Price on request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/12
Elegant, bright apartment in an elite house, in the heart of the city. The space of the apar…
Price on request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
Room for sale ( type of law — property ) in a communal apartment of 11, 2 sq.m. on the stree…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
I will sell a 2-room apartment in the city center. Moskovskaya Street, the intersection with…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
I will sell a 3-room apartment on Polytechnic Street. Quiet area, well-groomed large courtya…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 431 m²
Floor 2
A large house for sale in the village of Jubilee. Convenient layout, 8 spacious rooms for va…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was built in 20…
Price on request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
I will sell a 2-storey new cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdyum. The district of the cottag…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/16
Spacious 3-room apartment with modern renovation on the 1st floor is for sale. The hall and …
Price on request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Commercial premises are for sale. Total area of 60 sq.m., room area of 40 sq.m. Joint bathro…
Price on request
