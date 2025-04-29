Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
206
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
419
Saratov Oblast
35
Saratov
35
455 properties total found
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/16
Do you dream of your own corner, where the atmosphere of warmth and comfort reigns? We have …
$56,261
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/9
I sell a spacious 3-com apartment in Nizhny Novgorod at the address: Verkhne-Pecherskaya Str…
$110,102
House in Kuzutki, Russia
House
Kuzutki, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a brick house in the village of Kuzhutki Dalkostantinovsky district of Nizhny Novgor…
$21,778
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
We present to your attention an exclusive 1+ apartment with a huge kitchen - living room, wh…
$193,586
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
The land is smooth rectangular. Located near the Khmelnaya Polyana in the SNT Mayak. Nearby …
$4,235
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
I sell a two -room apartment in the Meshcherskoye Lake microdistrict. The apartment is in go…
$78,679
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale is fully ready for living in winter and summer (land and house in the cit…
$102,767
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a house with a view of the Gorky Sea. Most of the house is built of …
$121,045
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
A large solid house is sold in a green city with a total area of ​​297 sq.m with a land plot…
$302,612
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
A 3-room apartment, Stalinka, is sold. S/U Separate. The rooms are isolated, on different si…
$133,149
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
Dear customers! Offered for sale a spacious 3-room apartment on the street Prospect Shipbuil…
$76,246
House in Pervomajskij, Russia
House
Pervomajskij, Russia
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house of good quality 143M2. The foundation is reinforced concrete monolithic slab…
$204,566
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
$143,980
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
A 2-room apartment is sold. The rooms are isolated, on different sides. The condition is sat…
$71,416
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
House for sale in the most popular and dynamically developing c. Ust-Kurdyum. The house is t…
Price on request
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
Your new life in the bosom of nature is waiting for you in a new residential complex of Nizh…
$72,982
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 9/9
The apartment is ready for finishing, in the corridor and in the hall stretch ceilings. No o…
$102,888
House in Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
House
Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
Warm and cozy house for sale 53 sq.m. + 7 hundred.land (village Bolshaya Wet, Kstov municipa…
$54,470
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Offer for purchase on the Volsky tract, not far from HAPPY MALL. Location: Volsky tract, 7 D…
Price on request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in the Soviet district, in St. Rybak, Artelny passage. The house is in ready …
$54,470
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a new house of 115 m2 of grade Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS new residence of …
$90,663
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/12
Elegant, bright apartment in an elite house, in the heart of the city. The space of the apar…
Price on request
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
I sell a 2 -room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky - 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgorod. I…
$50,234
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
Studio apartment in the LCD Mega. The house of 2016 is built, the apartment is warm, comfort…
$37,524
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/22
Species apartment on the 10th floor. The bathroom floor covering porcelain porcelain finishi…
$124,676
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/10
I will sell 2k Apartment of improved layout Dargomyzhsky Street, 15. The apartment is in exc…
$132,544
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/9
Unique offer! A spacious two -room apartment of improved layout is sold at a price of more t…
$75,048
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
The excellent house is waiting for a large family, which will fill it with comfort and spiri…
$130,728
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
To your attention is a direct sale of a luxury two-storey residential building with an area …
$363,134
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/2
I offer to your attention a room on the street of the hero of Chugunov 14a, in the Leninsky …
$22,999
