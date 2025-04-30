Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
7425
Troitsk
446
Vnukovo
14
11 509 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/10
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 35.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a co…
$107,315
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 16/17
For sale 3-room apartment, an area of 63.7 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a business …
$250,421
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 18/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 49.6 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a …
$149,092
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 16/30
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a comf…
$113,546
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/17
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 39.3 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a business c…
$161,577
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/17
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfo…
$84,966
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 21/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.7 square meters. m on the 21st floor of a …
$181,437
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/23
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​53.0 square meters. m on the 16th floor of the…
$152,366
3 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/10
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 59.4 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfo…
$134,660
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 14/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.7 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$81,939
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 21/22
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 78.4 square meters. m on the 21st floor of a comf…
$221,332
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/18
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$100,060
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/19
A 11-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​38.7kv.8-meatjedoma-class-class “Scandinavia.” Swa…
$147,344
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/27
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$492,941
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$63,887
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 22/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 35.9 square meters. m on the 22nd floor of a …
$154,452
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 40.6 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$139,613
6 room house in Troitsk, Russia
6 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 678 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 341-929, Kaluga highway, 15 km from the Moscow Ring …
$955,833
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 39/47
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$352,699
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/16
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 47.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$183,493
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 17/18
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 63.9 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$187,363
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/22
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 70.1 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$181,774
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 11/17
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 38.1 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a business …
$161,397
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/30
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfo…
$95,728
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 7/13
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a busin…
$102,579
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 50.3 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a b…
$142,307
1 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 32.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a com…
$102,180
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 16/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 51.6 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$149,232
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a comfo…
$104,175
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/16
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 86.7 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a busin…
$465,876
