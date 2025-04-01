Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Odintsovo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Odintsovo, Russia

houses
3
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Odintsovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Odintsovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
A spacious suburban residence with   full furniture is built on   a spacious plot of 30 acre…
$8,55M
Leave a request
Apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
Apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 82 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
$569,452
Leave a request
Cottage in Odintsovo, Russia
Cottage
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 380 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse in Odintsovo, Russia
Townhouse
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 232 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
$888,345
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Odintsovo, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes