Residential properties for sale in Kommunarka, Russia

6 234 properties total found
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 6/14
For sale studio apartment, an area of 22.9 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a business c…
$113,236
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 10/17
A2-room apartment is sold, the area of ​​51.8 sq. Mnu10-metazhdomakom day-classes "Prokshino…
$211,129
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 13/19
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 34.5 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a co…
$125,946
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 18/19
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 39.9 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a co…
$143,319
4 room apartment
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 12/19
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 78.1 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a comfo…
$216,803
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 6/13
For sale studio apartment, an area of 22.8 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a business c…
$112,081
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/14
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 35.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a co…
$138,099
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 20/23
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.5 square meters. m on the 20th floor of a comf…
$118,164
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/17
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 49.9 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a busi…
$207,285
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 16/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 25.0 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a comf…
$115,048
3 room apartment
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 9/18
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 70.2 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$236,195
4 room apartment
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 14/19
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 78.4 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$265,168
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 15/19
For sale 2-room apartment with an area of 52.1 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfo…
$201,283
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 17/23
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 53.0 sq. m. on the 17th floor of a comfort class house…
$190,775
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/17
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 49.6 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfo…
$196,217
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/14
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.9 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a bu…
$198,354
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 15/19
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.5 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comf…
$102,374
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 16/16
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a comf…
$125,851
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 18/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 42.6 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a …
$179,994
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/17
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 53.7 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a …
$164,082
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$133,276
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 13/16
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comfort c…
$125,625
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 78.4 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$240,940
4 room apartment
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 16/19
For sale 4-room apartment, an area of 66.6 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a comfort c…
$195,763
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 10/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 24.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comf…
$94,260
4 room apartment
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 19/21
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 67.1 square meters. m on the 19th floor of a busin…
$268,543
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 8/14
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfo…
$104,871
2 room apartment
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 53.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$207,607
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 39.9 square meters. m on the 19th floor of a co…
$143,319
1 room apartment
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.2 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a com…
$158,046
