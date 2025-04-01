Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

apartments
6
6 properties total found
Apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 84 m²
Chic 3 -room apartment for sale `Three Whales 1` Two bathrooms, balcony, loggia. Three equiv…
$80,142
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/24
$40,360
1 room apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/18
$53,010
Apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 13/18
$57,829
1 room apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/18
$59,034
1 room apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 9/19
$56,625
