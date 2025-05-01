Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Southern Federal District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Southern Federal District, Russia

Sochi
14
Rostov Oblast
41
Rostov-on-Don
38
Krasnodar Krai
22
Show more
63 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Moldovka, Russia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Moldovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Cottage (in a single closed complex) with an area of 175 sq.m. on a plot of 4 acres…
$778,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sirius, Russia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sirius, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 3
23 cottages in Sochi in a picturesque park on the Black Sea coast. Luxurious luxury cotta…
$4,00M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/9
Urgent. We are going to lower the price of t.to. counter purchase transaction. On sale 2-roo…
$50,081
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid, strong house with good expensive repairs, there is a cellar, there remains a built-…
$95,935
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in an excellent house 2010, ceilings 3.3m, large loggia, closed territory…
$39,024
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration 100m2 three isolated rooms with a kitchen of 30m2 on a plot o…
$76,974
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Great well-groomed house with good repairs. They built for themselves, more than five years …
$128,125
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tuapsinsky District, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Tuapsinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/18
The residential complex has a cascading architecture. The buildings were erected according t…
$63,751
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration, in a inhabited area. Urgent sale. The house has three rooms,…
$60,033
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
New home 2020 built entirely of brick for clean decoration, the house was built not by the d…
$64,145
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Brick three-story house 2015. On the ground floor there is a kitchen-living room, a lounge. …
$90,460
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
$53,454
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in Sadovod a new built house 2020 on 2 acres of land, completely from brick and on …
$63,980
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a residential building. 1-et.: large kitchen-dining room, bedroom, s / oz. 2nd.: …
$87,829
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a brick two-storey house with three rooms and all amenities in the house. The wal…
$43,902
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 150m2. Overlap between floors of the plate. Founda…
$121,789
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The house on two floors was built in 2018, completely from brick by wall thickness of 1.5 br…
$125,203
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer. The house has 4 rooms, a kitchen-dining…
$74,013
Leave a request
House in Verhnetemernickij, Russia
House
Verhnetemernickij, Russia
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
$92,358
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
House for clean decoration. Across the house there is a stretch ceiling, a warm floor, in th…
$97,039
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
apartments « Apartments of the LCD actor Galaxi » are in Sochi. These apartments are located…
$644,960
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Studio apartment of 30 m2 in the new residential complex "Azur Valley"-2. Black finish, high…
$58,058
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a solid residential building with chic repairs and is fully furnished. A house with a…
$130,081
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale Two-storey house at the price of a 1-story, well-maintained with repair in a sou…
$69,079
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
2 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/10
Come in and live. Great, well-groomed apartment. Very rare layout, with good expensive repai…
$62,602
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dagomys, Russia
1 room apartment
Dagomys, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 16/20
Apartment for sale in Sochi!Cozy apartment 32m2 with renovationPerfect for both comfortable …
$134,938
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
3 room apartment
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
I sell 3-room apartment with excellent repairs, in a sought-after area. Replaced all electr…
$52,033
Leave a request
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 2-storey house. Located within the city in a sought after, closed, guarded village. For…
$93,023
Leave a request

Property types in Southern Federal District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Southern Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go