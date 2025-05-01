Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

Krasnoyarsk Krai
1388
1 388 properties total found
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 540 m²
$699,970
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/9
Studio with sea and Khosta view for sale. Apartment status. Renovated, furnished, equipped. …
$74,997
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 14/20
Beautiful three-room apartment, with high-quality repairs, near the Arboretum. Status apartm…
$324,986
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/10
Secondary housing apartment with the best location and the best view in Sochi. Southern slop…
$89,996
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
I present for purchase the most excellent and investment-profitable offer on the real estate…
$169,993
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
Selling a 3-room apartment, area 53.5 meters. There is everything necessary for living, furn…
$259,989
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 253 m²
$449,980
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 450 m²
Mediterranean-style housekeeping with exploited roofs. Beautiful design. Ground floor: hall,…
$585,875
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
$44,998
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 357 m²
Sochi, Adlersky district, Petrozavodsk, New cottage 357 sq.m. in a modern style. The draft v…
$999,957
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 606 m²
Are you looking for a luxury home for a decent life with your family? Is safety and decent s…
$1,30M
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment of your dreams near the sea! The apartment is located in a magnificent busines…
$99,996
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/11
$154,993
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
APARTMENT status! Furniture and appliances all remain. There is a large parking lot in the c…
$79,997
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 187 m²
$359,984
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 9/9
A complex of eleven houses, built according to Federal Law 214. Apartment status. Mortgages …
$72,997
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 230 m²
The house in the cottage village is located in the village of Moldovka, in its lower part, o…
$249,989
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/11
One bedroom apartment in an excellent house, status - apartment. On the ground floor there i…
$97,145
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
A bright and cozy apartment located in one of the best neighborhoods of the city - New Sochi…
$127,994
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/11
$89,896
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/9
Offered to buy an apartment in a new rented house with a repair. The apartment is clean, bri…
$77,115
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 15/20
For urgent sale apartment in the residential complex "Cheltenham". Excellent apartment, well…
$137,494
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 250 m²
Cleaning for sale at Jan Fabrizius! Area: 250 m2, on page 5 acres. No facade, no ground floo…
$264,989
Cottage in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 185 m²
KP "Atmosphere Village" - luxury suburban real estate for many generations of your family A…
$298,987
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Selling an apartment within walking distance from the sea, in a closed new complex: Morskoy …
$49,998
House in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
House
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Area 370 m²
$449,980
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
Cozy, two-room apartment in the central area of ​​Sochi, microdistrict Zavokzalny. The apart…
$114,995
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-level studio 35 m2 with a separate entrance. Five minutes to the sea by car. Developed…
$88,996
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/4
The residential building is located on the "first coastline". The maximum walking time to th…
$139,994
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/18
$169,993
Property types in Siberian Federal District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
