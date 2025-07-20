Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
220
Gorodets
12
Bor
5
Kstovo
5
414 properties total found
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell 1/2 house in the center of Gorodets, with an individual gas boiler. The entrance…
$29,503
$29,503
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 3-room apartment in a panel house. District: Meshcherskoe Lake is one of the landsc…
$109,512
$109,512
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
Hello there! As a real estate agent, I am pleased to present you a 3-room apartment in a won…
$109,902
$109,902
TekceTekce
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a log house 34m2 and 1.5 hectares of land. Electricity 220W. There's a big lake …
$23,089
$23,089
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/13
A luxury apartment in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod is waiting for its owner! Are you dreamin…
$228,265
$228,265
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/6
Invest in comfort and income! Apartments in the center of Nizhny Novgorod! Exclusive apartme…
$98,128
$98,128
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment for sale. Net sale. Adult owners of documents are ready. Quick exit to the de…
$73,857
$73,857
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/10
Studio for sale in Torpedo LCD. Comfortable second floor. Good living conditions. The house …
$47,116
$47,116
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/10
Large 1k apartment, fully equipped with furniture 42.6 /17.4/9.6 m2 Unique layout. New euro…
$114,162
$114,162
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/13
For sale a new building at the price of the developer (190 thousand rubles / sq.m.) complex …
$166,542
$166,542
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/3
We present unique apartments in the heart of the historical center of Nizhny Novgorod, ideal…
$93,289
$93,289
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
Warm 2 bedroom apartment for sale. The rooms are isolated. It's a living condition. Pipes ch…
$68,589
$68,589
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 93 m²
Floor 7/13
For sale a new building at the price of the developer (190 thousand rubles / sq.m.) complex …
$228,171
$228,171
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale a two-bedroom apartment at the address of the shipbuilders p. 58 k.1 in the new mode…
$96,153
$96,153
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/13
In the heart of Nizhny Novgorod, in an elite residential complex of business class House on …
$166,629
$166,629
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/13
A luxury apartment in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod is waiting for its owner! Are you dreamin…
$166,629
$166,629
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
SNT Kolobok. Offer for connoisseurs of suburban real estate in a quiet, calm place. HO, loca…
$15,335
$15,335
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy, bright 3-room apartment in the central, historical, picturesque part of the…
$92,743
$92,743
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/5
Beautiful studio with fresh renovations, with furniture and appliances. Fully staffed. Ideal…
$34,307
$34,307
House in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
House
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
It is proposed for sale a magnificent mansion, embodied in stone in 2009, a real castle erec…
$269,371
$269,371
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 22 m²
Floor 6/9
Pure sale! One adult owner. Studio 22 sq.m. With the necessary furniture and appliances
$43,837
$43,837
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in Nizhny Novgorod! The perfect place for a comfortabl…
$81,541
$81,541
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the cottage at SNT North. The 20m2 wooden house stands on concrete stilts. The roo…
$4,447
$4,447
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a unique house in the village of Malaya Yelnya (20 min. to N. N…
$196,947
$196,947
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale 1/2 share in a two-room apartment with isolated rooms of 17.4 and 10.8 m2, with the …
$19,059
$19,059
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 14 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of the historic center, on the famous Christmas street, exclusive apartments bl…
$72,474
$72,474
Apartment in Semyonov, Russia
Apartment
Semyonov, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
I propose to buy a two -room apartment in the city of Semenov, located on the second floor o…
$27,954
$27,954
House in Pustyn, Russia
House
Pustyn, Russia
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a house in the center, the village of Pustin, Arzamas district in the Pustinsky …
$12,579
$12,579
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$134,153
$134,153
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/16
We offer for sale a cozy 1-room apartment in a modern residential complex of business class …
$110,585
$110,585

