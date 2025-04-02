Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Volosovo, Russia

apartments
12
12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
Selling 3 kom apartment in Volosovo. The swing, two rooms and the kitchen go out into the ya…
$67,468
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
A beautiful three -room apartment in Volosovo, 86, 4/5 floor, total. pl. 57.3 sq.m.. pl. (11…
$47,589
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Volosovo   60 km from St. Petersburg is offered to sell 1 kOhm apartment on the 1st floor of…
$44,577
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
St. Petersburg (from Red Selo) 40 km for sale a 3x-room apartment in the district center of …
$47,589
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
St. Petersburg (from Red Selo) 40 km sold a well-maintained, in the house of improved layout…
$45,782
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
St. Petersburg (from Red Selo) 40 km for sale a 3x-room apartment in Volosovo by 2/5et. pane…
$56,625
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
Sold 4-room in the Volosovsky district, Volosovo st. Gatchinskaya, d.2. < BR > 2/5, BL, OP-7…
$57,227
4 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Selling 4 kOhm. The apartment in the city of Volosovo at 3/5 floor. panel house. General. pl…
$50,601
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
I will sell a 3x-room apartment in the district center of Volosovo at 3/3 floor. panel house…
$60,239
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
In the center of Volosovo, on the 2/5-story panel house of the 121st series, an excellent sp…
$72,287
2 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
A landscaped two -room apartment is sold, in the house of improved layout in the district ce…
$59,034
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
It is proposed for the sale of a 1 -room landscaped apartment in the city of Volosovo, Lenin…
$25,903
