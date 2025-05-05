Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenogradsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

apartments
6
houses
8
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$147,094
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
Leave a request
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$151,247
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy two -room apartment is sold in Zelenogradsk, in just a three -minute calmly step to t…
$134,232
Leave a request
Apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
I will sell a stylish studio by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address : Gagarina St., 87 Square: …
$237,387
Leave a request
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential building is sold in Zelenogradsk, p Clinsovka, German construction, two -story…
$183,151
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
Leave a request
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Want to realize your dreams of a private house? Just the time. I will sell the house 83.5 sq…
$112,254
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a new 1-k apartment with a cozy LCD Green Bay apartment 30.3KV.M is located on the 3…
$101,619
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$138,710
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
Leave a request
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$93,348
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
I will sell a stylish apartment by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address: Gagarina St., 87 Square…
$258,302
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go