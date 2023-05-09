UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Pool Residential properties for sale in Portugal
apartments
1288
houses
710
Clear all
242 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
3
150 m²
€ 590,000
4 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
5
248 m²
€ 985,000
3 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
4
236 m²
€ 820,000
4 room house
Sintra, Portugal
5
420 m²
2
€ 1,250,000
3 room apartment
Nadadouro, Portugal
4
1
€ 635,000
3 room house
Nadadouro, Portugal
4
153 m²
2
€ 750,000
3 room house
Porto de Mos, Portugal
3
228 m²
€ 775,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
3
375 m²
€ 589,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3
172 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3
156 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
87 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
3
294 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
2
143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
3
187 m²
€ 1,025,000
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2
115 m²
€ 259,000
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
1
84 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
3
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
3
190 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
3
152 m²
€ 395,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
116 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3
200 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
146 m²
€ 375,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3
210 m²
€ 1,300,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
191 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
2
117 m²
€ 285,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Regions with properties for sale
Centro
Algarve
Loule
Santa Maria Maior
Quarteira
North
Lagos
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
Cascais
Portimao
Albufeira
Misericordia
Cascais e Estoril
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
Madeira
Olhao
Marvila
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
Porto
Properties features in Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map