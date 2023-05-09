Pool Residential properties for sale in Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Sintra, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 590,000
4 room apartment in Sintra, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 248 m²
€ 985,000
3 room apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
€ 820,000
4 room house in Sintra, Portugal
4 room house
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
3 room apartment in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Nadadouro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 635,000
3 room house in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room house
Nadadouro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room house in Porto de Mos, Portugal
3 room house
Porto de Mos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 228 m²
€ 775,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
€ 589,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villa in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€ 1,025,000
2 room apartment in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€ 259,000
1 room apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€ 1,803,000
3 room townhouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 395,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
€ 375,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
€ 1,300,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 285,000

