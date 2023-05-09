UAE
Show properties list
Portugal
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Portugal
apartments
1288
houses
710
204 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Nadadouro, Portugal
4
1
€ 635,000
3 room house
Nadadouro, Portugal
4
153 m²
2
€ 750,000
3 room house
Porto de Mos, Portugal
3
228 m²
€ 775,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
3
375 m²
€ 589,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3
245 m²
€ 700,000
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3
156 m²
€ 500,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4
4
355 m²
3
€ 1,300,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
118 m²
€ 330,000
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
3
294 m²
€ 750,000
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
1
84 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4
4
355 m²
3
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7
5
655 m²
3
€ 3,000,000
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3
3
184 m²
22/26
€ 1,435,000
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4
4
255 m²
26
€ 1,630,000
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4
3
12/16
€ 2,300,000
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5
4
169 m²
11/16
€ 2,200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2
200 m²
€ 483,000
3 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3
157 m²
€ 555,000
2 room house
Faro, Portugal
3
3
192 m²
€ 440,000
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4
3
153 m²
2
€ 795,000
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3
2
70 m²
10
€ 460,000
1 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
1
67 m²
€ 360,000
2 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
2
114 m²
€ 488,000
Villa 3 room villa
Nuns Valley, Portugal
4
3
271 m²
2
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4
3
271 m²
2
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4
4
225 m²
2
€ 700,000
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
2
107 m²
€ 350,000
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
4
256 m²
€ 650,000
