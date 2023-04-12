Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for Sale in Montenegro

Tivat
63
Prcanj
48
Kotor
29
Budva
23
Herceg Novi
21
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 450,000
Area of the house: 178 m2. Land area: 298 m2. Distance to the sea: 170 m in a straight lin…
Villa 5 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 4 room villain Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
Villa 3 room villain Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in Bar, Zeleni Poyas. There is a buildin…
Villa 4 room villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
467 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Coastal villas in Montenegro at affordable prices

Montenegro is one of the most atmospheric European countries. It has great ecology, charming nature, many clean beaches, and a developed infrastructure. A private coastal villa is a great opportunity to spend the whole vacation time in the most comfortable conditions.

How much does a villa on the beach in Montenegro cost

The villa prices in Montenegro start from €120,000. Affordable 2-3-room properties are in small cottage villages outside the city. A luxury villa in Montenegro with good repairs, spacious territory, and a private pool will cost from €2,000 to €6,000. The highest real estate prices are on the coast of Budva, where infrastructure is developed mostly.

How can foreign citizens buy villas in Montenegro

There are no restrictions for foreigners to buy coastal villas in Montenegro if the land plot is smaller than 5,000 square meters. The tax is 3% of the property value. It is possible to buy a real estate object through a representative but will be necessary to sign a transaction in person.

Who likes Montenegro

Montenegro is a great country for both rich summer holidays and permanent residence. Everyone who cannot imagine their life without warm sea will love it here. A comfortable sea villa will be a great investment. Adriatic Sea resorts are becoming more attractive for tourists, which increases the demand for renting and buying real estate.

