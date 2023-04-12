Villas for Sale in Montenegro

Coastal villas in Montenegro at affordable prices

Montenegro is one of the most atmospheric European countries. It has great ecology, charming nature, many clean beaches, and a developed infrastructure. A private coastal villa is a great opportunity to spend the whole vacation time in the most comfortable conditions.

How much does a villa on the beach in Montenegro cost

The villa prices in Montenegro start from €120,000. Affordable 2-3-room properties are in small cottage villages outside the city. A luxury villa in Montenegro with good repairs, spacious territory, and a private pool will cost from €2,000 to €6,000. The highest real estate prices are on the coast of Budva, where infrastructure is developed mostly.

How can foreign citizens buy villas in Montenegro

There are no restrictions for foreigners to buy coastal villas in Montenegro if the land plot is smaller than 5,000 square meters. The tax is 3% of the property value. It is possible to buy a real estate object through a representative but will be necessary to sign a transaction in person.

Who likes Montenegro

Montenegro is a great country for both rich summer holidays and permanent residence. Everyone who cannot imagine their life without warm sea will love it here. A comfortable sea villa will be a great investment. Adriatic Sea resorts are becoming more attractive for tourists, which increases the demand for renting and buying real estate.