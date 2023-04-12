Houses for sale in Montenegro

How much does seaside property in Montenegro cost

Montenegro is one of the most attractive countries for foreigners who want to buy comfortable sea-view properties. There are many reasons for this: clean beaches, picturesque landscapes, developed infrastructure, well-organized air traffic. A visa-free Montenegrin regime for people from some countries also plays a big role.

What is the price of seaside property in Montenegro

Houses by the sea in Montenegro cost at least €20,000. The most affordable housing is in the Sutomore, Dobre Vode, Ulcinj, and Bar Municipality. The lowest prices are for old construction properties far from the sea.

Housing prices in such major cities of Montenegro as Kotor, Tivat, Perast, Herceg Novi start from €2,000-2,500 per sq. m. The final cost depends on location, district, surrounding area, repairs, and furniture.

Who is worthwhile to consider buying real estate in Montenegro

Every year property in Montenegro becomes more and more popular among foreigners no matter their age. The picturesque Balkan nature attracts both young and elderly people who are looking for a cozy place on the seacoast. Besides, buying a house, apartments or a villa in Montenegro is a great contribution to the future. The cost of objects in the resort area is growing rapidly. If desired, one can rent a house to tourists and get a stable income.

There are no restrictions for foreign citizens to buy property in Montenegro on a plot of up to 5000 sq. m. Owning real estate here gives the priority right to get a residence permit.