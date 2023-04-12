Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Houses

Houses for sale in Montenegro

villas
842
cottages
2
chalets
3
townhouses
33
duplexes
5
House To archive
Clear all
4 381 property total found
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 180,000
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. House of 180m2 located on a plot …
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
Housein Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
€ 110,000
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
Housein Susanj, Montenegro
House
Susanj, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
House for sale in the village of Shushan, Bar Riviera. The house of 220 m2 is located on …
3 room housein durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house is 107 m2, ther…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 475,000
Penthouse for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. …
2 room housein Марковичи, Montenegro
2 room house
Марковичи, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 500,000
2 room housein Bar, Montenegro
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
106 m²
€ 130,000
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 335,000
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 95,000
Two-storey house with a spacious plot in Sutomore - two-storey house with a total area of 1…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 210,000
Two-storey house with sea views in the Zeleni Pojas, Bar The area of the house is 147m2 Land…
3 room housein Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
175 m²
€ 335,000
NUM 5201 For sale is a brand new house in the Green Belt of Shushan city with a building per…
Housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
House
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…

Regions with properties for sale

Lustica
Perast
Zabljak
Bijela
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Risan
Zelenika
Sutomore
Danilovgrad Municipality
Danilovgrad
Donja Lastva
Cetinje
Podi-Sasovici
Ulcinj
Stari Bar
Kolasin
Nikšić

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

How much does seaside property in Montenegro cost

Montenegro is one of the most attractive countries for foreigners who want to buy comfortable sea-view properties. There are many reasons for this: clean beaches, picturesque landscapes, developed infrastructure, well-organized air traffic. A visa-free Montenegrin regime for people from some countries also plays a big role. 

What is the price of seaside property in Montenegro

Houses by the sea in Montenegro cost at least €20,000. The most affordable housing is in the Sutomore, Dobre Vode, Ulcinj, and Bar Municipality. The lowest prices are for old construction properties far from the sea. 

Housing prices in such major cities of Montenegro as Kotor, Tivat, Perast, Herceg Novi start from €2,000-2,500 per sq. m. The final cost depends on location, district, surrounding area, repairs, and furniture. 

Who is worthwhile to consider buying real estate in Montenegro

Every year property in Montenegro becomes more and more popular among foreigners no matter their age. The picturesque Balkan nature attracts both young and elderly people who are looking for a cozy place on the seacoast. Besides, buying a house, apartments or a villa in Montenegro is a great contribution to the future. The cost of objects in the resort area is growing rapidly. If desired, one can rent a house to tourists and get a stable income. 

There are no restrictions for foreign citizens to buy property in Montenegro on a plot of up to 5000 sq. m. Owning real estate here gives the priority right to get a residence permit.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir