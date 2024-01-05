Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Perast
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Perast, Montenegro

villas
26
House To archive
Clear all
60 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Floor 3
D11-039. Amazing stone villa in the heart of the Perast for sale Villa in the heart of Peras…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Beautiful villa for sale on the sea shore, Stoliv. Donji Stoliv is a small coastal town, loc…
€1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house in Perast, Montenegro
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
An ancient stone house located in Perast, 50 meters from the sea According to records, the h…
€840,000
Leave a request
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
€6,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 272 m²
Seafront house in Stoliv, Kotor. House area 272m2. Plot area 380m2. Structure: 1st floor: tw…
€580,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 585 m²
The villa is located 30 meters from the beach in the cozy village of Stoliv, Kotor Bay Villa…
€1,58M
Leave a request
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
€580,000
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-037. First line stone house in PerastFor sale - First line stone house property located …
€950,000
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Perast, Montenegro
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the charming and romantic town of Perast, a historical t…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-035. Amazing house in the heart of Perast For sale - A house of 125m2 in Perast, Kotor. …
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room house with parking in Perast, Montenegro
3 room house with parking
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-036. House in Perast with a sea view For sale - Lovely stone house located in Perast, Ko…
€570,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 29 662 m²
Welcome to the dream villa, where you will find 3 floors of luxurious space and an impressiv…
€980,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Villa for sale next to the elite Blue Bay complex in Stolov, 250 meters from the beach. T…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Magnificent villa on three floors with a total area of 235 square meters, on a plot of 400m2…
€680,000
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room house with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-016. Stone house in the heart of Perast For sale - lovely stone house in the heart of Pe…
€495,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 325 m²
Object code - 7.26.728.11457 Villa in the Table. Payment is possible in Russia in rubles! - …
€1,35M
Leave a request
7 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
€315,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Villa with pool and six bedrooms. Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Perast, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Location: Perast, Montenegro House area: 160 sq. meters Plot area: 150 sq. meters Number of …
€740,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house in Perast, Montenegro
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Beautiful renovated stone house in the immediate vicinity of the sea, Perast, Kotor. Quiet l…
€700,000
Leave a request
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€485,000
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
€950,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 249 m²
The object code is 7.26.11.10638House 249m2 in the Table, on the second line from the sea ( …
€550,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
NUM 1454 Beautiful house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. House area is 300 m2, and the plot a…
€1,50M
Leave a request
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 294 m²
NUM 3580 Modern house in Stoliv, Kotor. The area of ​​the house is 294 m2, and the area…
€1,50M
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
€950,000
Leave a request
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€420,000
Leave a request
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
Area 93 m²
Ruins for sale in Perast. The house has 3 levels, 93 sq.m. Plot area 279 sq.m. Sea view
€400,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir