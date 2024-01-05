Houses for sale in Perast, Montenegro

UAE
60 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
3
381 m²
3
D11-039. Amazing stone villa in the heart of the Perast for sale Villa in the heart of Peras…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
3
Beautiful villa for sale on the sea shore, Stoliv. Donji Stoliv is a small coastal town, loc…
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
4
134 m²
An ancient stone house located in Perast, 50 meters from the sea According to records, the h…
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
272 m²
Seafront house in Stoliv, Kotor. House area 272m2. Plot area 380m2. Structure: 1st floor: tw…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
585 m²
The villa is located 30 meters from the beach in the cozy village of Stoliv, Kotor Bay Villa…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
272 m²
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
4
160 m²
3
D11-037. First line stone house in PerastFor sale - First line stone house property located …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
6
3
184 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the charming and romantic town of Perast, a historical t…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
3
125 m²
3
D11-035. Amazing house in the heart of Perast For sale - A house of 125m2 in Perast, Kotor. …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking
Perast, Montenegro
4
3
104 m²
3
D11-036. House in Perast with a sea view For sale - Lovely stone house located in Perast, Ko…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6
29 662 m²
Welcome to the dream villa, where you will find 3 floors of luxurious space and an impressiv…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
350 m²
Villa for sale next to the elite Blue Bay complex in Stolov, 250 meters from the beach. T…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4
235 m²
Magnificent villa on three floors with a total area of 235 square meters, on a plot of 400m2…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
2
95 m²
3
D11-016. Stone house in the heart of Perast For sale - lovely stone house in the heart of Pe…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
325 m²
Object code - 7.26.728.11457 Villa in the Table. Payment is possible in Russia in rubles! - …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
260 m²
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
3
206 m²
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Villa with pool and six bedrooms. Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
6
277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
3
2
160 m²
Location: Perast, Montenegro House area: 160 sq. meters Plot area: 150 sq. meters Number of …
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
4
124 m²
Beautiful renovated stone house in the immediate vicinity of the sea, Perast, Kotor. Quiet l…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5
250 m²
3
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa. Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
249 m²
The object code is 7.26.11.10638House 249m2 in the Table, on the second line from the sea ( …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
300 m²
NUM 1454 Beautiful house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. House area is 300 m2, and the plot a…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
294 m²
NUM 3580 Modern house in Stoliv, Kotor. The area of the house is 294 m2, and the area…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6
5
370 m²
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House 3 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Perast, Montenegro
93 m²
Ruins for sale in Perast. The house has 3 levels, 93 sq.m. Plot area 279 sq.m. Sea view
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
