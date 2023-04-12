Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Pool Residential properties for sale in Belarus
apartments
8738
houses
5034
Clear all
139 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,970
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 91,606
For sale an excellent two-story house in the village. Dubrovka, with a neat repair. Th…
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 412,226
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 59,544
Cottage surrounded by pine berry-fungal forest. Quiet, environmentally friendly place with b…
House
Douza, Belarus
81 m²
€ 25,192
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,803
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 187,792
Cottage for sale in ag. Refrigerators ( Polygon ) on 15 acres 9km from Minsk. Pie at home:&n…
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,199
House
Minsk, Belarus
773 m²
€ 430,547
An exclusive offer of analogues that you will not find! Unique VIP cottage on the street. Go…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 815,291
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,007,663
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 201,533
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 247,335
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 366,423
We bring to your attention a new modern premium cottage, completely ready for year-round liv…
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
251 m²
€ 256,404
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 26 km from MKAD to d. Buzun, Volozhinsky district surr…
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 687,043
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 108,095
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 45,345
Two houses for sale on a plot in the village. Makhovka, Pukhovichi district, Slutsk directio…
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
252 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 348,102
Cottage in Minsk, in the Central District! Area in SNB 249.9 sq.m, total …
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 105,255
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
214 m²
€ 151,149
Residential building for sale - – warm, bright, comfortable, spacious and cozy --- with a pr…
Apartment
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
161 m²
€ 109,927
Half of the two-story blocked house with a basement with its plot in Skidel is for sale. It …
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 151,149
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Regions with properties for sale
in Mahilyow
in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
in Kalodishchy
in Baranavichy
in Sluck
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
in Lida
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
in Rakauski sielski Saviet
in Borovlyany
in Zabalocki sielski Saviet
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
in Kobryn
in Maladzyechna
in Slonim
in Zhodzina
Properties features in Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map