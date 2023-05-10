Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
220
Babruysk
14
Bykhaw
7
Kadzinski sielski Saviet
5
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
5
Shklov
4
Byalynichy
3
Daskauski sielski Saviet
3
Show more
306 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 26,449
House in Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Kamennolavskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€ 59,281
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 33,289
Townhouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 178 m²
€ 91,202
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 91,202
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 57,001
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,361
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 30,051
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 24,615
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,423
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 21,797
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 23,713
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 37,575
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 171 m²
€ 139,539
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 20,064
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 63,841
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 33,289
House in Siemukacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Siemukacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 17,328
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,465
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Price on request
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request
House in Siemukacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Siemukacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€ 3,648
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 44,233
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 41,041
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 51,073
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 96 m²
€ 29,185
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,445
House in Visniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
€ 23,713

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

