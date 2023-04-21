Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Slonim District
Slonim
Residential properties for sale in Slonim, Belarus
Clear all
71 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
37 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 12,764
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 14,588
For sale 2-room apartment in the city center on the street. Brest 93 on the 1st floor / 5 of…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 17,323
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor, 9-storey building.…
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 9,117
In a developed area of the city, a 1/2 stake in a 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor is for s…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 14,132
For sale 2-room apartment with good layout on the street. Pushkin 77a on the 5th floor / 5th…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 17,779
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Krasnoarmeyskaya 85, on the 2nd floor / 4 of the bu…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 15,408
On Brestskaya Street, 2k apartment is for sale, on the 2nd floor, with a balcony. Everywhere…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 32,914
An exclusive landscaped 3-room apartment near the city center is for sale in an old brick ho…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 16,594
For sale 3-room apartment in the city center, on the 3rd floor of a brick 5-storey building,…
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,747
In the very center of the city, not far from the river and the RDK is selling a 1-room apart…
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 60,996
We offer to buy a warm house of 140 sq.m. for year-round living with a friendly family that …
House
Slonim, Belarus
114 m²
€ 61,087
Comfortable with excellent layout two-story building built in 1998. A good location at a dea…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 22,794
For sale 2-room apartment on Francis Skorina Street. The apartment is not corner, spacious, …
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 36,014
Residential building for sale on the street. Podlesnaya. 1974 built. Convenient and practica…
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 26,441
For sale spacious 4-room apartment on the street. Brest on the 4th floor, 5th floor house. C…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 27,261
For sale a spacious 3-room apartment in one of the most popular areas for housing ( Brest ).…
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,291
In the city center, a 1-room apartment in a 1-storey building with its own plot is for sale.…
House
Slonim, Belarus
120 m²
€ 50,146
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 23,158
Urgent sale 3-room apartment on the street. Kossovsky tract, located on the 1st floor of a 5…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 18,144
In the green and quiet area of the city on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, a 3-room apartment on th…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 17,779
For sale 3-room apartment with good layout in the area of ul. Brest 71/1 on the 1st floor of…
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 20,970
For sale 3-room apartment on the street. Brest 97, on the 4th floor / 5th floor house. The a…
House
Slonim, Belarus
104 m²
€ 57,440
For sale residential building on the 2015 Bagration Lane. Convenient and practical layout of…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 20,058
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
77 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 21,699
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 16,411
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 15,317
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 29,176
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 13,676
House
Slonim, Belarus
121 m²
€ 42,852
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map