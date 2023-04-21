Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
110 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 214,259
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 14,132
1/2 shares for sale in 1 bedroom apartment Address: g. Fanipol, st. Brest, d. 7 ⁇ 知 About…
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 150,346
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 91,083
Cottage
Hrychyna, Belarus
277 m²
€ 90,718
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
Price on request
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Heating is furnace, in each room radiators. A…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,233
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 58,807
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,968
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 126,732
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 63,813
Modern house in the suburbs of Minsk. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Fanipolsky s / s, d. Pa…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 51,969
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 118,526
For sale an excellent residential building with an attic floor in the village. Hairpins, Bre…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
356 m²
€ 227,024
Well-maintained cottage with stylish functional repairs, fully equipped with furniture and a…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
331 m²
€ 57,349
House for sale in d. Volkovichi ( Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district )
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 40,025
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk! In the most comfor…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 28,720
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 40,937
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 36,375
House
Hrychyna, Belarus
92 m²
€ 61,998
Apartment for sale in the house. Brest direction, highway M1, to Fanipol 7 km, to Mins…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 132,203
This amazing beauty house was built for itself, so everything is done with love and magic. T…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
Price on request
House for sale on a plot of 11 acres in the village of `Antosino`, 3 km. from. Fanipol, 20 k…
3 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/2 Floor
Price on request
Low-rise modern development of 2003 across the road from the border of Fanipol. A brick hous…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
314 m²
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction. Consist…
5 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
314 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction. Consists of 2 …
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 25,529
For sale a small house with a plot of 17 acres 4 km from Fanipol in the village of Berezha, …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map