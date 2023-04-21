Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

110 properties total found
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 214,259
Apartment in Viazań, Belarus
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,132
1/2 shares for sale in 1 bedroom apartment Address: g. Fanipol, st. Brest, d. 7 ⁇ 知 About…
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 150,346
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 91,083
Cottage in Hrychyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrychyna, Belarus
277 m²
€ 90,718
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
Price on request
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Heating is furnace, in each room radiators. A…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,233
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 58,807
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,968
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 126,732
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 63,813
Modern house in the suburbs of Minsk. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Fanipolsky s / s, d. Pa…
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,969
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 118,526
For sale an excellent residential building with an attic floor in the village. Hairpins, Bre…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
356 m²
€ 227,024
Well-maintained cottage with stylish functional repairs, fully equipped with furniture and a…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
331 m²
€ 57,349
House for sale in d. Volkovichi ( Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district )
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 40,025
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk!   In the most comfor…
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 28,720
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 40,937
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 36,375
House in Hrychyna, Belarus
House
Hrychyna, Belarus
92 m²
€ 61,998
Apartment for sale in the house.  Brest direction, highway M1, to Fanipol 7 km, to Mins…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 132,203
This amazing beauty house was built for itself, so everything is done with love and magic. T…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
Price on request
House for sale on a plot of 11 acres in the village of `Antosino`, 3 km. from. Fanipol, 20 k…
3 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Low-rise modern development of 2003 across the road from the border of Fanipol. A brick hous…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
314 m²
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction.   Consist…
5 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 314 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction. Consists of 2 …
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 25,529
For sale a small house with a plot of 17 acres 4 km from Fanipol in the village of Berezha, …

Properties features in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

