Residential properties for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

apartments
73
houses
34
107 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/5
€29,777
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
€21,439
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
€25,334
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/5
€29,210
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
€34,031
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€30,155
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,085
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin district 1 floor. General SNB - 204.0 sq.m, total- 1…
€24,578
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the city. Kobrin. 1985, 1 floor, attic. Gener…
€23,632
4 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the city. Kobrin. 1985, 1 floor, attic. Gener…
€23,632
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 2015. 1 floor, attic. General SNB - 172.3 sq.m, total- 168.8 sq…
€73,733
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale on Dzerzhinsky Street. The apartment is located on a c…
€29,777
2 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/5
€40,648
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin. 2020 pp. 1 floor. General SNB - 145.2 sq.m, total- …
€56,718
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Residential house in Kobrin.1992, 2 floors. General SNB - 239.7 sq.m, total- 239.7 sq.m, liv…
€57,900
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€22,687
1 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
€19,473
1 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
1-room apartment, city. Kobrin, Pushkin str., 1963, 2 / 3 brick, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.1 / 6.0, b…
€15,030
4 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
4 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. 700th anniversary of Kobrin, 1996, 5/5 panel, 78.7 / 50.…
€38,474
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Marshal Zhukov, 1978, 4/5 bricks, 69.3 / 63.9 / 44.7 / 7…
€36,394
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Sovetskaya, 1979, 3/5 panel, 34.6 / 32.5 / 12.2 / 9.8, s…
€15,597
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
3 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Pushkina, 1967, 3/4 brick, 55.9 / 40.0 / 5.6, combined b…
€25,523
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 1 floor. General SNB - 58.9 sq.m, total- 53.5 sq.m, lived- 37.7…
€35,921
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in the city. Kobrin. 1938, 1 floor. General SNB - sq.m, total- 50.8 sq.m, …
€15,125
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Dzerzhinsky, 1982, 3/5 bricks, 62.5 / 43.8 / 7.1, separa…
€37,812
3 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Pushkin, 1972, 4/5 brick, 60.7 / 41.8 / 6.9, separate ba…
€25,334
Apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Room in a two-room apartment ( 47/100 share ), g. Cobrin, st. Pushkin, 1979, 5/5 brick, 50.9…
€10,398
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Blocked apartment building in. Cobrina. 1st floor. Apartment № 1: total. SNB - 18.1 sq.m, to…
€10,209
1 room apartment with intercom in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment with intercom
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
1-room apartment, city. Kobrin, Druzhba str., 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 38.7 / 36.5 / 16.9 / 9.0, b…
€16,921
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Dzerzhinsky, 1982, 2/5 panel, 75.2 / 72.9 / 44.2 / 9.0, …
€30,250
