Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Homel
Residential properties for sale in Homel, Belarus
Clear all
258 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Homel, Belarus
97 m²
€ 24,430
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 36,193
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,525
House
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
Price on request
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 28,049
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 33,478
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 24,882
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/14 Floor
€ 35,288
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 21,716
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 25,787
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 36,645
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 40,717
House
Homel, Belarus
138 m²
€ 47,051
For sale a residential log house. House with gas heating, centralized water supply. PV…
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 45,241
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 19,001
Spacious bright studio apartment in a small-family house. Cosmetic repairs, there is a balco…
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,882
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 24,702
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 14,929
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 40,717
Sale of 3-room apartment on the street. Kozhara d. 1. A beautiful landscaped area of the cit…
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 33,026
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 38,455
4 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
89 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 76,005
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 28,954
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 21,716
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 19,001
Cozy bright apartment with cosmetic repairs! ► Tension ceilings. ► PVC windows ( with locks …
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 37,550
House
Homel, Belarus
86 m²
€ 36,193
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 45,241
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 12,577
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 22,168
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Properties features in Homel, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map