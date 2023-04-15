Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest District
Matykalski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 properties total found
78 properties total found
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 87,360
Residential building in Brest district. 2013 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 195.9 sq.m. 6 …
House
Skoki, Belarus
29 m²
€ 13,239
Garden house in Brest district. 1990 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 28.6 sq.m. 1 room. Walls: ma…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 121,583
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 126,086
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
268 m²
€ 123,385
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 162,111
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 13,239
Lot 7016. On sale is a country house with a terrace in a garden partnership behind Klyanyki …
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,059
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 126,086
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 m²
€ 3,602
House
Skoki, Belarus
36 m²
€ 13,509
1 room apartment
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 17,922
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Large Motykals, 1976, 2/2 brick, 43.9 / 41.3 / 20.8 / 8.9, separa…
4 room apartment
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 36,025
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 49,534
Lot 6830. On sale a residential one-story house built in 2015 with a total area of 63.4 squa…
House
Skoki, Belarus
118 m²
€ 26,118
House
Skoki, Belarus
17 m²
€ 13,509
House
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
65 m²
€ 49,534
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 19,814
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 53,947
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 92,764
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
269 m²
€ 117,080
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
251 m²
€ 88,260
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
153 m²
€ 130,589
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
€ 10,807
Lot 6567. On sale is a plot with a small summer house behind Skokami. The house is made of b…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 35,124
Dachute house of a residential type in Brest district. 2021 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB -…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 35,124
Dachute house of a residential type in Brest district. 2021 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB -…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 225,154
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Skoki, Belarus
31 m²
€ 10,627
Garden house in Brest district. 1982 p. 1 floor. Total - 30.6 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material…
House
Skoki, Belarus
35 m²
€ 22,425
Garden house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 35.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: m…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 123,835
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
