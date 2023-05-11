Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Lida

Residential properties for sale in Lida, Belarus

95 properties total found
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 190 m²
€ 41,953
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 25,537
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 16,416
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 28,273
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 45,601
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 54,630
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 54,630
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 28,729
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,432
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 19,426
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,801
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 28,729
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 25,081
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 38,214
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 30,097
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 22,801
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 34,201
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 26 m²
€ 8,026
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 25,081
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 26,449
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 137 m²
€ 56,545
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 33,745
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 16,325
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 28,273
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 32 m²
€ 8,664
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 45,510
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,269
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 142 m²
€ 77,522
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 34 m²
€ 15,048

Properties features in Lida, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir