17 282 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 192 m²
€ 210,000
Object code - 4.25.17.11424Mini-hotel in Sutomore in the center  For sale half of the b…
Shop 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 428 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 270,340
One-story ( with a basement ) detached retail space ( name – store premises ). The building …
Commercial 8 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial 8 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 192 m²
€ 210,000
Mini-hotel in Sutomore in the center Half of the building is for sale. equipped as a mini…
Hotel 56 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
€ 20,000,000
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
Restaurant in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
Area 442 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 128,297
Commercial 6 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 27,492
Ready-made business for sale – beauty salon on the most atmospheric street of Minsk! A stabl…
Commercial 3 rooms in Hradno, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 82,477
For sale a health room located on the 1st floor of a 10-storey panel house at: Grodno Oginsk…
Commercial in Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
Area 1 190 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 361,247
The separately standing office building of 1969 is built with capital reconstruction in 2015…
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€ 85,755
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 18 m²
€ 12,000
ISSUED IN THE APPLICATION PR. 84D, CAUN (BERMUDE TRICAMPY ) POINAL GUARTS! INVESTIGATION IN …
Commercial in Justinava, Lithuania
Commercial
Justinava, Lithuania
Area 385 m²
Floor 1
€ 260,000
SELLING IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD, FULL - CLASS, RASE RAJ. SUJAIN SEN., WITH BIG 1.77 HA SEC…
Commercial in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
€ 28,000
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
Commercial in Vidukle, Lithuania
Commercial
Vidukle, Lithuania
Area 15 953 m²
Floor 1
€ 500,000
Great investment opportunity just 500 m. from the highway Kaunas-Klaip trouble. A complex of…
Commercial in Dratkalnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Dratkalnis, Lithuania
Area 384 m²
Floor 1
€ 360,000
SHARE IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD IS A CLASS - FULL, RASE RAJ. ARIALGAL SEN. -----------------…
Commercial in Pajotuliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pajotuliai, Lithuania
Area 531 m²
Floor 1
€ 20,900
531.32 KV.M. BUILDING, DISTRIBUTION OTHER-FERMS, WITH 1,4061 ha MAPHIC CHANGES FOR THE LAND …
Commercial in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
€ 35,000
COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES FOR THE CLASS CENTRE! Commercial destinations are sold in the Kushiad…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Floor 1
€ 269,000
EXCLUSIVE TALK IN YOUR BUSINESS IN THE FREATMENT ! ! ! ADVERTISING BIRD BROMO ! The guest al…
Commercial in Prienai, Lithuania
Commercial
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 752 m²
Floor 2
€ 89,000
SELLING THE CENTRE OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL PRAYER. DOMINA CHANGE Suitable for various acti…
Commercial in Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Area 745 m²
Floor 1
€ 14,900
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
Commercial in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
€ 99,000
In a strategically convenient location in Vilnius, in the northern town, a successful car se…
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
€ 25,000
If you are looking for cheap rooms and have creative ideas, this object - just for you. The …
Commercial in Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
€ 19,999
SELDING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO SILA TURRENT. Premises are fully framed. Ther…
Commercial in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 3 488 m²
Floor 1
€ 499,999
INDICATED COMPANY WITH NEKILBERS, TECHNICAL, PROJECT AND CONTACTS. There is an opportunity …
Commercial in Raseiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
Area 1 934 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
BUILDING COMPLEX FOR SALE IN RACEIN, YOU WERE BIRD ----------------------------------------…
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 276 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 239,933
Office for sale in IFC Address: g. Minsk, st. Orlovskaya 40 Area – 275.6 m2 - The office occ…
Commercial in Onga, Hungary
Commercial
Onga, Hungary
Area 727 m²
€ 326,006
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
€ 35,205
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/16
€ 10,997
For sale a new coffee house with refrigeration equipment ( refrigerator, showcase ), furnitu…
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 169 m²
€ 459,267
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 314 m²
€ 380,862

