Realting.com
Commercial real estate abroad
restaurants
230
hotels
1736
offices
3043
manufacture buildings
255
apartment buildings
85
investment properties
306
warehouses
2604
shops
698
business for sale
30
other
20
Show more
Show less
Clear all
17 282 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
9
192 m²
€ 210,000
Object code - 4.25.17.11424Mini-hotel in Sutomore in the center For sale half of the b…
Shop 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
10
428 m²
1/3
€ 270,340
One-story ( with a basement ) detached retail space ( name – store premises ). The building …
Commercial 8 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
8
192 m²
€ 210,000
Mini-hotel in Sutomore in the center Half of the building is for sale. equipped as a mini…
Hotel 56 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
56
€ 20,000,000
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
442 m²
1/1
€ 128,297
Commercial 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
6
84 m²
1/3
€ 27,492
Ready-made business for sale – beauty salon on the most atmospheric street of Minsk! A stabl…
Commercial 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3
78 m²
1/10
€ 82,477
For sale a health room located on the 1st floor of a 10-storey panel house at: Grodno Oginsk…
Commercial
Bor, Russia
1 190 m²
3/3
€ 361,247
The separately standing office building of 1969 is built with capital reconstruction in 2015…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
25 m²
€ 85,755
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
18 m²
€ 12,000
ISSUED IN THE APPLICATION PR. 84D, CAUN (BERMUDE TRICAMPY ) POINAL GUARTS! INVESTIGATION IN …
Commercial
Justinava, Lithuania
385 m²
1
€ 260,000
SELLING IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD, FULL - CLASS, RASE RAJ. SUJAIN SEN., WITH BIG 1.77 HA SEC…
Commercial
Šiauliai, Lithuania
80 m²
€ 28,000
IN CENTRAL DAL OF THE CITY OF THE SERMS, PATALPA ADVANTAGES - In the heart of the city - Th…
Commercial
Vidukle, Lithuania
15 953 m²
1
€ 500,000
Great investment opportunity just 500 m. from the highway Kaunas-Klaip trouble. A complex of…
Commercial
Dratkalnis, Lithuania
384 m²
1
€ 360,000
SHARE IN THE COURT IN AUTOSTRAD IS A CLASS - FULL, RASE RAJ. ARIALGAL SEN. -----------------…
Commercial
Pajotuliai, Lithuania
531 m²
1
€ 20,900
531.32 KV.M. BUILDING, DISTRIBUTION OTHER-FERMS, WITH 1,4061 ha MAPHIC CHANGES FOR THE LAND …
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
72 m²
1
€ 35,000
COMMERCIAL PATALPOSES FOR THE CLASS CENTRE! Commercial destinations are sold in the Kushiad…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
108 m²
1
€ 269,000
EXCLUSIVE TALK IN YOUR BUSINESS IN THE FREATMENT ! ! ! ADVERTISING BIRD BROMO ! The guest al…
Commercial
Prienai, Lithuania
752 m²
2
€ 89,000
SELLING THE CENTRE OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL PRAYER. DOMINA CHANGE Suitable for various acti…
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
745 m²
1
€ 14,900
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
500 m²
1
€ 99,000
In a strategically convenient location in Vilnius, in the northern town, a successful car se…
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
95 m²
€ 25,000
If you are looking for cheap rooms and have creative ideas, this object - just for you. The …
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
80 m²
1
€ 19,999
SELDING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO SILA TURRENT. Premises are fully framed. Ther…
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
3 488 m²
1
€ 499,999
INDICATED COMPANY WITH NEKILBERS, TECHNICAL, PROJECT AND CONTACTS. There is an opportunity …
Commercial
Raseiniai, Lithuania
1 934 m²
1
€ 120,000
BUILDING COMPLEX FOR SALE IN RACEIN, YOU WERE BIRD ----------------------------------------…
Office
Minsk, Belarus
276 m²
3/3
€ 239,933
Office for sale in IFC Address: g. Minsk, st. Orlovskaya 40 Area – 275.6 m2 - The office occ…
Commercial
Onga, Hungary
727 m²
€ 326,006
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2
39 m²
4/8
€ 35,205
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
36 m²
1/16
€ 10,997
For sale a new coffee house with refrigeration equipment ( refrigerator, showcase ), furnitu…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
169 m²
€ 459,267
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
314 m²
€ 380,862
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
