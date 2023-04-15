Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

73 properties total found
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
51 m²
€ 40,528
House for sale in Ostroshitsky town Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Town, per. Lake 武 Excellent h…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 31,522
The house is located on a flat plot, located 16 km from Minsk, next to a plot of 3 forests, …
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
257 m²
€ 99,068
House for sale only 12 kilometers from Minsk Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. Ovovkhoz…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 42,329
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
2 room apartmentin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 77,156
One bedroom apartment with repair in a new building Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. L…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 44,941
For sale cottage in a beautiful place! Address: ST Uzborye-stroy ⁇ 知 About your future si…
Cottagein Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 135,093
VIP for sale - a cottage of 5 rooms, three bathrooms, central water supply, Grohe plumbing a…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 23,866
Excellent summer cottages for sale in Minsk district in the ST "Optik-Uzborye", 16 km from M…
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
46 m²
€ 67,546
House for sale with a bathhouse in a picturesque place! Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, s…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 26,928
House for sale on a spacious neat plot! Address: d. Brodock, st. Central ⁇ 知 About your f…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 121,583
Really good offer! A modern brick cottage with a renovation, in a nearby suburb of Minsk - a…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 16,121
Duplex country house in the picturesque ST Optik-Uzborje! Address: ST "Optik-Uzborje" 武 Com…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
254 m²
Price on request
  For those who are tired of the concrete jungle! Modern architecture, individual solut…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 14,860
Real GARD! 15 km from Minsk! Smooth, well-groomed plot of 7 effluents, with planted fruit tr…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 28,820
Cozy place for relaxation for sale. 15 km from MKAD. The cottage is fully ready for living a…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 201,738
Level 3, Blocks, roof - metal tiles.  Gas, water-swan.  Total area 229.1  SNI…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,947
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 30,531
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 40,438
The cottage, the Logoy direction, 17 km from MKAD, 2 km under-driving in Raubichi, S / t, is…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,941
Three-level house near the pine forest! Address: ST Colos Garden ⁇ 知 About your future si…
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
170 m²
€ 80,155
武 Excellent house in the prestigious agricultural town of Ostroshitsky Town among picturesq…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
194 m²
€ 211,645
A beautiful energy-efficient eco-friendly cottage with 100% readiness with furniture near th…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
223 m²
€ 540,370
Sale of a cottage located at d. Raubichi st. Birch. The total area of SNB is 223.2 square me…
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,947
An excellent two-level house for clean decoration 16 km from Minsk in the Logoisk direction …
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,832
The original cozy cottage is for sale in the ST "Uzborye" of the Minsk region, 16 km from MK…
2 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 28,820
     Spacious one-bedroom apartment 15 minutes from Minsk
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 17,922
Cottage next to the Raubichs ( ST « Optik-Uzborje » ). 16 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction. G…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
163 m²
Price on request
For sale a beautiful energy-efficient cottage with 100% readiness with furniture in the pres…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 150,403
Cottage in the nearest suburb on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir. Very quiet, picturesq…
3 room apartmentin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,317
For sale 3-room apartment ready for living in the village of Brodock!    Brodock i…

