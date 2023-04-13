Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region

Residential properties for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Pastavy
3
Sarocynski sielski Saviet
3
Varapajeuski sielski Saviet
3
Vuscienski sielski Saviet
3
Zabalacki sielski Saviet
3
Haradok
2
Homielski sielski Saviet
2
Miazanski sielski Saviet
2
572 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Balbasava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 10,912
Cottagein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,290
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
178 m²
€ 50,012
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,458
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 35,918
For sale one-bedroom apartment of new layout on the street. Mark Fradkin. Located on the 4th…
3 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,372
3 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 20,914
1 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 12,548
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,642
We bring to your attention an inexpensive 3-room apartment in Vitebsk on Shumilinskaya St. T…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 39,100
For sale one-bedroom apartment of a new layout in the Medical Center. Located on the 1st flo…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,546
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,733
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 37,282
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment on the street. Tereshkova, 26. Located on …
2 room apartmentin Balbasava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 11,366
1 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,913
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,458
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,549
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 39,009
On sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house built in 1996. The apartment is equipp…
Housein Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,638
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a house in one of the most picturesque places of the Rep…
3 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,007
2 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,098
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale at the address of Orsha, st. Flerova, d.3 on the third f…
2 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 19,550
2 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,186
Housein Douza, Belarus
House
Douza, Belarus
81 m²
€ 25,006
Urgent sale!!! The price is relevant until May 1!  In the picturesque Dolzhi district, …
1 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 13,185
1 room apartmentin Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 15,004
Housein Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,730
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 54,558
We offer you a 4-room apartment on the street. Truth in the area of the 3rd gymnasium. The a…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 28,098
One-room apartment for sale on the street. Medical. Located on the 7th floor of the 10th flo…
Housein Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,002

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

