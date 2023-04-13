Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Residential properties for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus
572 properties total found
2 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 10,912
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,290
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
House
Orsha, Belarus
178 m²
€ 50,012
House
Orsha, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,458
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 35,918
For sale one-bedroom apartment of new layout on the street. Mark Fradkin. Located on the 4th…
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,372
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 20,914
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 12,548
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,642
We bring to your attention an inexpensive 3-room apartment in Vitebsk on Shumilinskaya St. T…
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 39,100
For sale one-bedroom apartment of a new layout in the Medical Center. Located on the 1st flo…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,546
House
Orsha, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,733
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 37,282
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment on the street. Tereshkova, 26. Located on …
2 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 11,366
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 15,913
House
Orsha, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,458
House
Orsha, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,549
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 39,009
On sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house built in 1996. The apartment is equipp…
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,638
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a house in one of the most picturesque places of the Rep…
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
53 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 30,007
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 29,098
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale at the address of Orsha, st. Flerova, d.3 on the third f…
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 19,550
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 18,186
House
Douza, Belarus
81 m²
€ 25,006
Urgent sale!!! The price is relevant until May 1! In the picturesque Dolzhi district, …
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 13,185
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 15,004
House
Orsha, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,730
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 54,558
We offer you a 4-room apartment on the street. Truth in the area of the 3rd gymnasium. The a…
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 28,098
One-room apartment for sale on the street. Medical. Located on the 7th floor of the 10th flo…
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,002
Search using the map