Belarus
Brest Region
Baranavichy
Residential properties for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus
108 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 10,767
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Frolenkova ! * 1 et. 2-et. brick house. * Area: …
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 13,482
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 27,145
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,026
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 34,293
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 20,811
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Brest ! * 3 et. / 4-et. block house. * Area: tot…
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 28,954
Looking for an apartment in the Southern Area for your family is what you need! The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 26,964
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a residential building, on Shevchenko Street with repair a…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 26,240
Residential building for sale at per. Country, d. 25. The house is wooden with one wooden an…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 23,978
For sale two-room apartment at Lenin Street, 1! Completely with repair. Floor / floor: 3/4 T…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 29,769
We offer to buy a residential building in the village of st. Shevchenko. * Area: total – 98 …
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 14,206
1 bedroom apartment on the street Repina. * Area: total – 42 sq.m., residential – 19.3 sq.m.…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 20,630
3 bedroom apartment on the street. Kirov! Textile microdistrict! * Area: total – 50.7 sq.m.,…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
332 m²
€ 31,488
On sale incomplete brick capital structure on the street. Lithuanian. * Area: 332.1 sq.m. * …
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 13,572
For sale a spacious and very bright studio apartment on Repin Street. Located o…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
260 m²
€ 47,955
For sale manor in the village. Malakhovtsy. An excellent option for buying on credit in Bela…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 38,455
For those who value comfort and coziness! The apartment is fully ready to live! Stop by and …
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
282 m²
€ 104,054
House in the area of st. 50 years of BSSR! An excellent option for buying on credit in Belar…
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
81 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 40,717
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 31,850
Four-room apartment for sale in the Southern District! Very comfortable ground floor! An exc…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
On sale appeared a cozy three-room apartment on Brestovaya street, house 256. And thi…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
79 m²
€ 28,502
For sale residential building on the street. Youth, ready for living!!! The house is wooden,…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 31,669
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,834
Want a cozy apartment in the Southern District - this is what you need! Apartment for repair…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale cheaply in the city center apartment in a wooden house for six apartments, heating …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 36,193
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 59,447
For lovers of exclusive and soul-drilled repairs! In this apartment you will plunge into an …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
€ 35,288
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 39,812
If you value comfort, comfort and spaciousness, then this apartment is waiting …
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The excellent location of the house is in a quiet place in the city! A good location o…
Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus
