Residential properties for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

31 property total found
Housein Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
60 m²
€ 14,646
Housein Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,730
Eco-friendly house surrounded by a forest! Address: ST Intourist ⁇ 知 About your future si…
3 room apartmentin Krasnaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 23,799
Sale of 3-room apartment in the village of Krasnoye! Address: Krasnoye, Privokzalnaya St., 6…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,715
The house has three levels and is located on a site with a slight slope overlooking the edge…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,851
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 10,069
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,357
For sale in a picturesque place with your own apiary Address: ST Vgorye 武 A spacious two-le…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 11,442
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Girdy. ➜ Beautiful house with an apple or…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 15,470
Ready-made cottage in a landscaped ST Tatarschina! Address: ST "TATARSHIN" 武 Teply and equ…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,442
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Surint. 武 prophetic own house, a persona…
Housein Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,730
Eco-friendly house surrounded by a forest! Address: ST "Intourist". ⁇ 知 About your future…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 14,646
House for sale in ag. Olekhnovichi, Molodechno district, 40 km from MKAD., From the railway …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 6,307
For sale is a cottage 40 km from MKAD to the house in the Molodechno direction . The plot is…
Housein Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
65 m²
€ 22,884
House for sale in d. Red, located in a place with good infrastructure. Fenced area in 7 cell…
Housein Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
67 m²
€ 28,825
A beautiful cozy house for sale both year-round and seasonal. The house is logged strong, sh…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,147
For sale a privatized area with a brick house in three levels in a garden partnership « Medi…
Housein Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
88 m²
€ 54,922
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 16,385
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 11,900
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 9,354
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 5,492
For sale summer garden house, lined with boards with heating. The stove is working, the hous…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,485
Cottage 45 km from Minsk. & Nbsp; Convenient entrance on a concrete road. Walking availabili…
Housein Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
61 m²
€ 23,342
For sale & nbsp; residential building d. Krasny. 45 kilometers from MKAD on Molodechno & nbs…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 9,062
For sale it is located in the picturesque town of ST & Laquo; Birch Grove & Raquo; near art.…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 20,962
1953 log house. Surrounded by a brick with an area of 57.7 / 36 / 13.1, the gas is diluted, …
Housein Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,781
A cozy summer house for sale with a well-kept hectare area 4. & And I Nbsp; The interior is …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
Price on request
For sale excellent spacious bright house & nbsp; from a wooden log house in the village of K…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 9,062
Cozy cottage in ST & quot; Vzgorye & quot ;. 1.5 km from the railway station. & nbsp; Boyars…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 50,345
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ), direction Molodechno, 45 km from MKA…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,794

