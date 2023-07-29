Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Minsk, Belarus

apartments
3115
houses
98
3 208 properties total found
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Good day, dear buyer! I bring to your attention a canned structure consisting of two identic…
€ 126,910
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9/10
€ 70,707
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 167,703
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
Four bedroom apartment in the center of Minsk with a view of the park! Address: Minsk, st. K…
€ 294,613
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/9
Four bedroom apartment with repair near the park! Address: Minsk, st. Mendeleev, d. thirty ✔…
€ 84,214
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious apartment in an elite brick house! Address: Minsk, st. Griboedova, d. 2 ➜ मroom apa…
€ 235,599
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/10
Welcome to your new three-room apartment!  Address: Minsk, st. Leonid Beda, d. 31 武 武…
€ 140,417
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/25
€ 115,035
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 87,840
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
Three bedroom apartment for sale near the metro! Address: Minsk, st. Chkalova, d. twenty ⁇ …
€ 79,319
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/16
Spacious apartment in the Champions quarter Address: Minsk, Prospect Mira, d. 4 ➜ Bright apa…
€ 67,988
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a private semi-detached house in a quiet area! Address: Minsk, st. Vereshchagin…
€ 53,846
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 69,347
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 77,053
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 42,606
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 361,694
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 122,378
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 56,656
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 69,347
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 19/19
€ 514,724
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,234
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 75,693
3 room house in Minsk, Belarus
3 room house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 39,433
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 122,378
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 89,744
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 14/25
€ 72,429
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 47,591
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 57,019
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/24
€ 172,235
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/16
€ 117,754

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Minsk, Belarus

What developers in the capital of Belarus are considered the most reliable?

Based on objective data (the number of houses built, the year of the company's foundation, business reputation, etc.), the greatest confidence of buyers is gained by such housing developers in Minsk as Minsk DSK, "A-100 Development," "Iron," "Aresa-Service," "Dana Holdings.

What is the average cost of real estate in Minsk?

If we are talking about new buildings in the Belarusian capital, there is a fairly substantial difference between the cost of 1 sq.m. in standard houses and premium-class housing. In the first case, it does not exceed $ 1000-1100, while in the second case, it may reach $ 3600. At the same time, the average cost per square meter in the primary market is about $ 1380, and in the secondary - 1300.

Is it allowed to earn on the lease of the apartment in Belarus?

There are no legal obstacles to buy a property in Minsk and rent it out. The procedure of renting apartments is described in detail in Chapter 8 of the Housing Code of the Republic of Belarus.
