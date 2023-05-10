Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Zhdanovichy
15
Clear all
100 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
592 m²
€ 360,248
House
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
35 m²
€ 155,043
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
263 m²
€ 159,604
House
Ratomka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 114,003
8 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
8
263 m²
1/2
€ 159,604
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
2
62 m²
1/7
€ 104,791
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 20,064
1 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1
46 m²
7/9
€ 45,510
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
253 m²
€ 433,210
1 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
1
40 m²
1/5
€ 90,290
House
Ratomka, Belarus
82 m²
€ 72,870
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,630
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 28,273
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 16,416
1 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
1
39 m²
1/4
€ 45,601
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 77,522
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
2
54 m²
2/4
€ 60,649
House
Ratomka, Belarus
65 m²
€ 9,120
1 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1
44 m²
6/10
€ 42,865
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
133 m²
€ 177,844
Cottage
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
174 m²
€ 214,325
House
Ratomka, Belarus
€ 16,325
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
273 m²
€ 206,117
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
200 m²
€ 199,732
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 199,732
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
426 m²
€ 629,294
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 63,841
House
Ratomka, Belarus
230 m²
€ 153,219
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1
43 m²
9/10
€ 45,510
House
Ratomka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 19,152
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map