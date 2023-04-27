Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Barysaw
Residential properties for sale in Barysaw, Belarus
309 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 22,634
House
Barysaw, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,202
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 23,539
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 39,383
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 20,362
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 47,079
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 28,791
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 40,741
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 38,025
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 22,996
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 17,202
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 34,404
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 39,202
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,124
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 18,741
Apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
56 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
House
Barysaw, Belarus
87 m²
€ 20,823
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 47,079
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 9,959
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city center! Address: Borisov, st. 30 years of the VLK…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 43,457
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area of Dneprovskaya 55. The apa…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
322 m²
€ 58,849
House
Barysaw, Belarus
382 m²
€ 122,224
If you dream of living in a modern house and have a big family, then this is an offer for yo…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 31,688
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
4/11 Floor
€ 40,651
Bright four-room apartment on Gagarin Street Address: g. Borisov, st. Gagarin, d. 64 武 回Yo…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,416
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 31,597
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 30,782
On sale 1 bedroom apartment in a demanded area of the city on Trusov Street. House cooperati…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,350
One bedroom bright and very warm apartment in the city center! Address: g. Borisov, st. Marc…
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,046
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 47,532
