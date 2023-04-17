Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Rakitnicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
311 m²
€ 91,037
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 74,650
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 89,216
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
111 m²
€ 54,622
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 60,995
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 22,759
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! A box of…
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
123 m²
€ 91,037
Residential building. 2008 p. Zhabinkovsky district. Gas-silicate block / foam / plaster & q…
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
177 m²
€ 59,174
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 172462Korobka residential buil…
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
308 m²
€ 55,988
I will sell the house, Rakitnitsky s/s, Zhabinkovsky r-n2 level, walls - gas silicate block,…

