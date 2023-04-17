Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rechytsa, Belarus

20 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 16,213
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
60 m²
€ 10,358
House for sale in the picturesque city of Rechitsa, on Trifonova Street. House log, foundati…
Apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
Apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
52 m²
€ 15,312
We offer for sale an apartment in a residential building on Rosa Luxemburg Street in. The ri…
4 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,716
We offer for sale a four-room apartment located on the street. Sports, 1 in the city of Rech…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
69 m²
€ 25,220
Are you looking for a house ?  We have an attractive offer for you! The house of red br…
2 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,510
3 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 28,822
4 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,021
We offer for sale a four-room apartment located on the street. Pervomaiskaya, 24a in the cit…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
51 m²
€ 31,524
We offer for sale a residential building in the city center on Sovetskaya Street in. The riv…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
66 m²
€ 27,021
We offer for sale a residential building in the city center on the street of the Communist C…
Apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
Apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
81 m²
€ 20,716
Cottagein Rechytsa, Belarus
Cottage
Rechytsa, Belarus
194 m²
€ 113,938
4 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 9/9 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,021
3 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 50,439
Apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
Apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,007
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
61 m²
€ 22,517
We offer for sale a one-story wooden residential building located on a land plot measuring 5…
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
48 m²
€ 9,457
Housein Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Price on request
4 room apartmentin Rechytsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,815
Sale 4 -room apartment, g. Rechitsa, Pukhovichskoye for example, 334 km from MKAD1 / 5 & nbs…
