Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Lahojski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 properties total found
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 56,739
Two-story log house in a quiet, picturesque place. Large area with fruit trees and a pond. O…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 53,947
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, smoke, endless noise and dream of spending time …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 10,807
The Medik Garden Partnership is located 30 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direction. You can eq…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,568
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 15,220
For sale wooden house, 30 minutes drive from Minsk
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 27,010
House for sale in the village of Parkhovo for year-round living. By purchasing this house in…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 40,528
&…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 55,748
A good house for a comfortable life is for sale near Logoisk ( 7 km ) and next to Silichy ( …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
320 m²
€ 152,204
For sale HOUSE in s / t « Landysh 2005 » an excellent, functional, thought out to the smalle…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 10,988
For sale a plot with a house in the Garden Partnership "Vereyagi" in the Logoisk district. T…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
429 m²
€ 629,531
Chic cottage with decoration in the club-type village « Logozhesk » ( 27 km. from Minsk ) Th…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 404,377
Chic cottage with decoration in a club-type village « Logozhesk » ( 27 km. from Minsk ) The …
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 112,577
For sale cottage in Logoszcz The cottage is located in a picturesque place, Logoisky distric…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
308 m²
€ 31,522
1st and 2nd floor of brick, 3rd floor of timber, roof of the slate, concrete floors. The hou…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 315,216
Two-story house in a picturesque place on the lake 26 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direction!…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 148,602
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Logoisk! Minsk region, Logoisky dis…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
163 m²
€ 148,602
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Logoisk! Minsk region, Logoisky dis…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 35,124
The cottage is for sale in ST "Fantasy - Silichi", 30 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direction.…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 29,270
For sale a summer cottage with a house ( 2020 built ) in ST PRATESK PRUP "Epos Plant", Logoi…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,463
Located 30 km from Minsk, 5 km from the ski resort « Logoisk », 7 km from the resort « Silic…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 28,820
House
Kosina, Belarus
92 m²
€ 58,540
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 94,565
For sale cottage with bathhouse in ST Fantasy-Silichi, 25 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direct…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 14,410
d. Stagovishche, Logoisky district, 40 km from MKAD. Great driveways. Near the house stop. A…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 81,056
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
195 m²
€ 351,241
For sale beautiful Manor for a comfortable suburban life. On 20 acres of the site there are …
House
Auhustova, Belarus
151 m²
€ 44,941
Modern, thoughtful, stylish & nbsp; house in the village of Augustovo, located between & nbs…
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
188 m²
€ 136,894
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
245 m²
€ 78,354
For sale 2-storey cottage in Logoisk ( Terkhovichi ) with a attached garage. Built-up area 2…
House
Hascilavicy, Belarus
150 m²
€ 174,720
Sale of a complex of two houses ( baths ) with a plot of 35 acres ( private property ). The …
