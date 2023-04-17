Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rahačoŭ District
  5. Rahachow

Residential properties for sale in Rahachow, Belarus

10 properties total found
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
95 m²
€ 77,381
A two-level cottage is for sale in the cozy center of Rogacheva. The architecture of the hou…
Apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
Apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
77 m²
€ 10,924
Part of a large house with a separate entrance and all communications: gas and heating, wate…
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
49 m²
€ 22,759
Want to live near the center? Then you come here! Log-wide, caching-covered house with gas h…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,744
3 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,027
We offer a reasonable option on a quiet street in the city center. compact kitchen, 2 bedroo…
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 18,663
4 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,209
Do you need square meters for complete happiness? ⠀ A four-room apartment in a quiet area of…
2 room apartmentin Rahachow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rahachow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 12,745
Housein Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
128 m²
€ 36,415
I will sell the house, Rogachev, Pukhovichskoye, for example, 199 km from MKAD1 level, walls…
Mir