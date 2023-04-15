Belarus
Residential properties for sale in Vítebsk, Belarus
52 properties total found
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
15 m²
€ 3,152
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,217
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 35,574
For sale one-bedroom apartment of new layout on the street. Mark Fradkin. Located on the 4th…
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,425
We bring to your attention an inexpensive 3-room apartment in Vitebsk on Shumilinskaya St. T…
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 38,727
For sale one-bedroom apartment of a new layout in the Medical Center. Located on the 1st flo…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,512
On sale a garden house in Ulanovichi. House with a total area of 27 sq.m., for two rooms. Fa…
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 36,925
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment on the street. Tereshkova, 26. Located on …
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 38,636
On sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house built in 1996. The apartment is equipp…
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 54,037
We offer you a 4-room apartment on the street. Truth in the area of the 3rd gymnasium. The a…
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 27,829
One-room apartment for sale on the street. Medical. Located on the 7th floor of the 10th flo…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 124,285
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
Apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
40 m²
€ 15,310
For sale halfway with gas heating, water supply, local sewage ( paid in the central sewer ) …
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 22,515
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 46,832
A brick residential building for sale with all amenities on the street. Polar. Gas heating. …
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 23,866
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 29,720
We bring to your attention a 1-room apartment of a new layout on ul. Suvorova 37 "A" in the …
5 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
98 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 55,478
For sale 5 bedroom apartment along the Prostetat of the Builders in the area of the Ice Pala…
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the very center of Vitebsk on Moscow Prostvo in the area of …
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,112
Land for sale with house for demolition. Plot of 6.4 acres with a slope towards the ro…
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 45,481
Four-room apartment for sale on the street Chkalova. Located on the 3rd floor of the 9th flo…
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/16 Floor
€ 99,068
We bring to your attention an exclusive one-room apartment of a new layout with expensive, h…
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 33,323
Residential house for sale with gas and water in Boroniki. Bathroom in the house. Under the …
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 21,525
One-room apartment of the new layout for Moscow Avenue ( for sale in the area of the 3rd cli…
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
146 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 126,086
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 35,124
Three-room apartment for sale on the street. Sovetskaya. Located on the 1st ( high ) floor o…
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 32,873
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 43,230
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 30,621
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 39,627
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
97 m²
€ 53,136
