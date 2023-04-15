Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vítebsk

Residential properties for sale in Vítebsk, Belarus

52 properties total found
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
15 m²
€ 3,152
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,217
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 35,574
For sale one-bedroom apartment of new layout on the street. Mark Fradkin. Located on the 4th…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,425
We bring to your attention an inexpensive 3-room apartment in Vitebsk on Shumilinskaya St. T…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 38,727
For sale one-bedroom apartment of a new layout in the Medical Center. Located on the 1st flo…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,512
On sale a garden house in Ulanovichi. House with a total area of 27 sq.m., for two rooms. Fa…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,925
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment on the street. Tereshkova, 26. Located on …
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 38,636
On sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house built in 1996. The apartment is equipp…
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 54,037
We offer you a 4-room apartment on the street. Truth in the area of the 3rd gymnasium. The a…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 27,829
One-room apartment for sale on the street. Medical. Located on the 7th floor of the 10th flo…
Cottagein Vítebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 124,285
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
Apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
Apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
40 m²
€ 15,310
For sale halfway with gas heating, water supply, local sewage ( paid in the central sewer ) …
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 22,515
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 46,832
A brick residential building for sale with all amenities on the street. Polar. Gas heating. …
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 23,866
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,720
We bring to your attention a 1-room apartment of a new layout on ul. Suvorova 37 "A" in the …
5 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 98 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 55,478
For sale 5 bedroom apartment along the Prostetat of the Builders in the area of the Ice Pala…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the very center of Vitebsk on Moscow Prostvo in the area of …
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,112
Land for sale with house for demolition.  Plot of 6.4 acres with a slope towards the ro…
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 45,481
Four-room apartment for sale on the street Chkalova. Located on the 3rd floor of the 9th flo…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 99,068
We bring to your attention an exclusive one-room apartment of a new layout with expensive, h…
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
96 m²
€ 33,323
Residential house for sale with gas and water in Boroniki. Bathroom in the house. Under the …
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 21,525
One-room apartment of the new layout for Moscow Avenue ( for sale in the area of the 3rd cli…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 126,086
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 35,124
Three-room apartment for sale on the street. Sovetskaya. Located on the 1st ( high ) floor o…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 32,873
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 43,230
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 30,621
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 39,627
Housein Vítebsk, Belarus
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
97 m²
€ 53,136

Properties features in Vítebsk, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir