Residential properties for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

58 properties total found
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,945
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 30,550
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 13,428
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,123
Cozy studio apartment in a quiet area Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, Sadovaya St. 8 ➜ Comf…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,364
Cozy three-room apartment on Gorodokskaya street Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya, d. 1…
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 27,847
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
163 m²
€ 83,810
Cottage for housing in a picturesque place of the city! Address: Molodechno, st. Krasnenskay…
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
200 m²
€ 62,182
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
136 m²
€ 60,289
An incredibly spacious cottage for sale, completely ready for living, ideal for a large fami…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,056
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 35,957
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
57 m²
€ 21,448
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 27,847
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
91 m²
€ 35,957
Great house in the area of Old Place! Address: Molodechno, 1 lane Chekhov ⁇ 知 About your …
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,696
Two bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in the center of Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, st.…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
161 m²
€ 40,553
House with a large plot in a quiet place Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, 1st Dry Lane ✔ 知 …
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,858
One-room apartment for sale in a house with a plot! Address: Molodechno, Chekhov St. ⁇ म I…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 40,463
 3 bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, V. Gostinets St., 7…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,387
Brick house with all amenities in Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, Marata Kaseya St. ⁇ 知 …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,664
New 2-room apartment in a new building with attic windows in Molodechno Address: g. Molodech…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,934
One bedroom apartment in a private house in Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, per. Foundry. …
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,562
Three bedroom apartment with repair in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya ➜ 惧…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 41,905
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich.  武ap …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,451
For sale one bedroom apartment near Victory Park! Address: Molodechno, st. Volnaya, d.10 ⁇ …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,850
Spacious one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs Address: Molodechno, st. Gromadovskaya…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 28,297
 For sale 3-room apartment in Masherov!  The apartment is located on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,518
Spacious apartment with finished repairs in a locked house  Address: Molodechno st. Che…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 35,957
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 47,754
Sale of a spacious three-room apartment.  Address: Molodechno, st. Tamara Dudko, d. 27.…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 34,236
An exchange for a three-room one is possible! Address: Molodechno, st. Budavnikov d. fifteen…

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

