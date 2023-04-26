Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sienicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

45 properties total found
House in Atolina, Belarus
House
Atolina, Belarus
246 m²
€ 264,164
2 room apartment in Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 63,673
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
265 m²
€ 136,545
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 45,454
➜ unit apartment in excellent condition is fully ready to stay from the first day after purc…
2 room apartment in Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 59,118
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with repair in the village. Anniversary Address: p. Anniversary…
House in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 39,169
House for sale in d. Leontyevichs
House in Uradžajnaja, Belarus
House
Uradžajnaja, Belarus
66 m²
€ 45,546
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 37,347
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in the nearest suburb, 7 km from Minsk, ag. Dukes, LCD "Hangban…
3 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/8 Floor
Price on request
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs in LCD « Lumb » on Mayai St., 24 in the Priluki Ag…
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 35,525
Beautiful warm brick house, central heating, double-glazed windows, metal front door, spacio…
2 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 55,110
For sale in an environmentally friendly area in the nearest suburb with an improved layout o…
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 6/11 Floor
Price on request
Spacious one-bedroom apartment in the south of Senitsa, Minsk region, 0.4 km from MKAD. &nbs…
3 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 69,138
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs in LCD « Lumb » on Mayai St., 24 in the Priluki Ag…
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 65,312
It presents to your attention a cozy 2-room apartment in the south of Senitsa on Vasilkovaya…
3 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 77,336
Only for you!!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy Eurocracker in a new buildi…
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 59,209
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in the village of Senitsa, Minsk district, Slutsk di…
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 63,308
For sale is a spacious bright apartment with a well-thought-out layout in a new building in …
Cottage in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 143,924
Sale of a cottage in a suburb of Minsk, p. Skorinichi. The cottage is located 5 kilometers f…
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,902
The apartment is in a quiet sleeping place near the forest area for relaxation and walking. …
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 61,486
2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area of ag. Senitsa, built in the new house …
2 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 65,130
Excellent apartment for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk ( ag.Sluki ), Zhek Veselka, from…
2 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 58,298
3 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 132,082
For sale large, bright 3 bedroom apartment with excellent repair in a.g. Senitsa  ✅ Lar…
House in Sienica, Belarus
House
Sienica, Belarus
200 m²
€ 141,191
Sale | exchange The house was commissioned in 2020, a residential ( is operated, people live…
Cottage in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 79,249
Good house in ag. Atolino See similar offers
2 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 58,572
House in Sienica, Belarus
House
Sienica, Belarus
358 m²
€ 135,726
House in Atolina, Belarus
House
Atolina, Belarus
306 m²
€ 173,073
2 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 61,031
2 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 56,385
For sale spacious apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk. The apartment has made modern re…

Properties features in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir